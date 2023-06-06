General Milley Defends Woke Ideology In U.S. Military (Video)

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley sat down with CNN recently to defend woke ideology in the U.S. Military.

Remember, Milley talked about the “importance” of Stalin, Mao, and Marxism during a Congressional testimony just a few years ago. See a clip of that moment from 2021 below…

After being asked about Critical Race Theory, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley delivers an answer that should show every American the true colors of Marxism, and how quickly an infiltration can happen.



Right under your nose, without a single shot fired. pic.twitter.com/F1Kwdvs8Uk — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) June 25, 2021

Milley is now doubling down on his defense of woke ideology, claiming in a recent CNN interview that ‘woke’ in the U.S. Military has been ‘overblown’. See a clip of that moment below…

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley: "I think the accusations of woke are grossly overexaggerated" pic.twitter.com/S7iSoQAZcU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2023

Milley is currently pushing a suicidal ‘counter-offensive’ in Ukraine, urging Ukrainians that have been conscripted and forced into service to die. CNN reports on Milley and that counter-offensive….

The top US general told CNN on Monday that while Ukraine is “very well prepared” for a counteroffensive against Russia, it is “too early to tell what outcomes are going to happen.” “They’re in a war that’s an existential threat for the very survival of Ukraine and has greater meaning for the rest of the world — for Europe, really for the United States, but also for the globe,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said in an exclusive interview with Oren Liebermann from Normandy, France. Milley, who is retiring this year, is in Normandy to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the 1944 D-Day invasion – a massive World War II operation that he called the “greatest amphibious invasion in human history” – as the war continues to rage in Ukraine. https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/05/politics/mark-milley-interview/index.html

Milley has pushed the world to the brink of war, and will shortly be replaced by Biden nominee General C.Q. Brown. Milley leaves behind a history of devastation, failure, embarrassment, and death. No hell burns hot enough for this evil man.