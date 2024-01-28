George Soros Is Funding A Democrat Takeover Of Texas, Here’s Why

Billionaire Democrat megadonor George Soros is currently spending millions of dollars in the State of Texas in an attempt to turn the State from Republican, to Democrat. This would mark a tremendous change for the State of Texas, as the Lone Star State has voted for the Republican candidate in the last 11 Presidential elections.

The last Democrat to win the State of Texas was Jimmy Carter in 1976, marking nearly 48 years of Republican dominance. George Soros is trying to change that. Soros has reportedly dumped over $3,000,000 into Democrat groups within the State heading into the 2024 Election cycle in hopes that the Democrat Party may finally take over.

He isn’t alone either.

Between 2020, and 2022, it is estimated that at least 770,000 residents of California moved out of their State permanently. Unfortunately for Texas, a majority of those who fled California ended up in Texas. In a similar situation, many individuals who fled the Northeast, whether it be Maryland, New York, or Pennsylvania, ended up moving to the State of Florida.

The result of this blue state exodus has been observable within the population increases in Texas, and Florida. More than 668,000 new residents moved to the State of Texas in 2022. It is estimated that at least 450,000 new residents moved to the State of Florida. While many of these new residents may understand the reason that they fled their homes in places like California, and Maryland, it seems that many of them are not, and choose to continue to support the same policies that forced them to leave their blue states in the first place.

It would appear that George Soros is looking to capitalize on this exodus, ironically, considering that his policies and the Democrat Party that he supports were the reason that these people had to flee California. Now that they have moved to Texas, Soros’ focus has shifted. It’s no longer about blue states, which have become hollow shells with dwindling populations, but on vibrant, successful red states.

While the political implications of Texas are huge, as the State accounts for a whopping 40 Electoral College votes, the reasoning behind Soros’ recent investments into Texas may be even more sinister. As you can see depicted in the graph below, which ranges from 2008 to 2024, birthrates in the United States have been in sharp decline for many years.

In nations like Japan, the issue of declining birthrates has become so incredibly problematic that the island Nation, which is notorious for not accepting immigrants, has implemented new pro-immigration policies to combat their falling birthrate.

This phenomenon is present in many other countries as well, and is not strictly a problem of the United States. What is important to recognize is that there has only been decline as it pertains to birthrates in the United States for many years. No policy, no Obama hope, or Trump making American great again, has helped Americans make more Americans.

That is, until Republicans decided to make their stand on abortion. After successfully nominating three Supreme Court Justices, Roe V Wade, a precedent long-used to justify the practice of abortion, was overturned. This occurred during the summer of 2022.

Nearly a year before this bombshell decision was made by the Supreme Court, the State of Texas successfully passed a bill which limited abortion to being legal only six weeks after the start of a patient’s last menstrual cycle. Their past laws had allowed for abortions up to 22 weeks. The new bill was called ‘SB 8’.

This law, along with several others aimed at reducing abortion, were attacked by the mainstream media as ‘barbaric’, ‘archaic’, and ‘anti-woman’. Since the law was passed, millions of liberal Democrat Texans have protested the bill, and the legislation has even received routine coverage on networks like VICE, MSNBC, and others.

After the bill was passed in August of 2021, Vice President Kamala Harris issued the following statement…

Last night, the Supreme Court threatened nearly 50 years of legal precedent, dealing a significant blow to Roe v. Wade and the right of women to make decisions about their own bodies. Without a hearing or due consideration, the majority of justices effectively allowed a bounty law to go into effect in Texas, and an abortion ban after about six weeks of pregnancy even in cases of rape or incest. This decision is not the last word on Roe v. Wade, and we will not stand by and allow our nation to go back to the days of back-alley abortions. We will not abide by cash incentives for virtual vigilantes and intimidation for patients. We will use every lever of our Administration to defend the right to safe and legal abortion—and to strengthen that right. https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/09/02/statement-by-vice-president-kamala-harris-on-supreme-court-ruling-on-texas-law-sb8/

Despite the politically motivated outrage, we have concrete proof that the steps taken against abortion by the State of Texas have not only increased their birthrate, but also their fertility rate. The Texas Tribune reports on this increase in fertility rates…

More than 16,000 additional babies were born in Texas in 2022 compared to 2021, which comes to a 2% increase in the state’s fertility rate. Fertility rate is measured as births per 1,000 women between the ages of 15 and 44. The group that saw the largest increase was Hispanic women between the ages of 25 and 44, with an 8% increase over 2021. https://www.texastribune.org/2024/01/26/texas-abortion-fertility-rate-increase/

Democrats all over the Country have spent the last two years warning us about the ‘evil’ of anti-abortion laws, when in reality, these laws are fostering an increase in human life. These laws are providing innocent children, who never had a say in their entrance into the world, an opportunity to live.

How, in God’s name, could that possibly be considered evil… Unless, the ultimate centerpiece objective of the left is anti-life, and anti-human policies. For once, through legislative action, the State of Texas has discovered how to increase birthrates, and fertility rates.

Could this be the reason that George Soros is dumping millions of dollars into the State? Could Soros be attempting to obscure and sabotage Texas’ legislative victory over decreasing population, birthrates, and fertility rates?

In 2009, Soros appeared at a New York meeting with several other influential billionaires, including Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, David Rockefeller, Eli Broad, Ted Turner, Oprah, Michael Bloomberg and others. It was reported by the Times of London, and the Wall Street Journal, that this meeting revolved around population reduction. A portion of a report about the meeting from the Wall Street Journal reads..

The New York meeting of billionaires Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, David Rockefeller, Eli Broad, George Soros, Ted Turner, Oprah, Michael Bloomberg and others was described by the Chronicle of Philanthropy as an informal gathering aimed at encouraging philanthropy. Just a few billionaires getting together for drinks and dinner and a friendly chat about how to promote charitable giving. There was no agenda, we were told. And no plan for a follow-up meeting. But in an age of fallen wealth idols, it was inevitable that a meeting of billionaire minds would draw scrutiny. Surely all that money and power in one room had to spell trouble for the rest of us. An article in the Times of London, headlined “Billionaire Club in Bid to Curb World Population,” said the issues discussed in the top-secret meeting included health care, education and–by far the most controversial–slowing the global population growth. “Taking their cue from Gates they agreed that overpopulation was a priority,” the article said, adding that “this could result in a challenge to some Third World politicians who believe contraception and female education weaken traditional values.” Such a stand wouldn’t be surprising. Mssrs. Gates, Buffett and Turner have been quietly worrying about Malthusian population problems for years. Mr. Gates in February outlined a plan to try to cap the world’s population at 8.3 billion people, rather than the projected 9.3 billion at which the population is expected to peak. https://www.wsj.com/articles/BL-WHB-1322

We would love to also show you Times of London article, but that piece has been scrubbed from the internet.

This meeting shows a historical trend of Soros’ support for population reduction, and the fact that he has now centered his focus on Texas, a State with rising birthrates and fertility rates, must certainly be without coincidence.