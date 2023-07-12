Georgia State Rep. Switches To Republican Party Due To Democrat’s ‘Lawlessness’

Georgia State Representative Mesha Mainor was originally a Democrat through and through. However, when she began to push for school reforms and her party turned on her, she abandoned ship and joined the Republicans.

Mesha first had troubles with her previous party when an individual from her campaign party stalked her. When she sought to have the individual arrested or charged, she claimed that certain democrats used their influence to get the stalker off, consequence free.

Furthermore Mesha said her prior party: “relentlessly tried to sabotage every single thing that I have done for District 56,” she added that they: “publicly slandered me in every way imaginable.” The Daily Mail reported more comments from the now Republican House member, for example: “‘I didn’t leave the Democrat Party. The Democrat Party left ME when it embraced left-wing radicalism, lawlessness, and put the interests of illegal aliens over the interest of Americans. I have nothing to apologize for.”

Thinking that it is perfectly fine to disagree with one’s own party from time to time and think one’s own mind, Mesha was sorely mistaken with the Democrat party. It turns out that they believed that those kinds of values ‘didn’t line up’ with their party. In contrast, Republicans have been in full support of Mesha and offered claims like: ”We can disagree but still come together on things that matter the most to us.”

As the firm, servant-hearted Representative has switched over, she warned others when she shared: “I am encouraging more black Americans and black Democrats in particular – you might have this coat on, but I suggest you look at the lining. See what’s on the inside.“

With a revealing look inside the Democratic party, Mesha Mainor declared: “As a lifelong Democrat…I blindly followed a vision that is far from reality. It is time to put people and sound policy above politics and false narratives.” You can’t put it much better than that.

