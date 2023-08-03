Yes, if Donald Trump committed the crimes Jack Smith of the Department of Justice hopes to accuse him of, our former President could potentially spend the rest of his days in prison.

Videos by Rare

As reported by Newsweek, a former federal prosecutor by the name of Neama Rahmani, shared: “Trump is 77 years old, so any significant sentence will essentially be a death sentence for the former president.” The reason for this is that if it were the case that Trump is found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt that he is responsible for the attack on the Capitol, along with intending to obstruct the voting process, he could spend many years in prison.

According to Neama, each of the several accusations could carry up to 20 years a piece. Newsweek also brought in a political analyst who quoted numbers of 55 years for the riot case, 450 years for the documents case and so on, though we are not sure where he pulled those numbers from. Whatever the case, Trump may very well spend 20 or more years in prison, assuming he is found guilty.

Could Donald Trump Serve A ‘Death Sentence?’

Trump thanks backers after new indictment: ‘Never had so much support’ https://t.co/9iI8vrvjRi pic.twitter.com/jw1EhPLcrc — New York Post (@nypost) August 2, 2023

While the thought is quite alarming, there are a couple caveats to take note of. First off, one must consider the likelihood of Donald Trump being responsible for the crimes his political opponents accuse him of committing. In the document written up by Jack Smith to accuse Donald Trump, he never actually charges him for any of the accusations. This means, as reported by the New York Post, that Jack Smith intends to hold a trial to try Trump without ever having legally charged him. In other words the entire third indictment is another political move more so than any legitimate legal action. Lots of big talk.

It is also fair to point out the connection between the accuser and the accused. Jack Smith, who was appointed by Merrick Garland to carry out the case, is the prosecutor. Merrick Garland was nominated by Joe Biden and now serves as the Attorney General.

Furthermore, in the off chance that Donald Trump is eventually charged and imprisoned, by US law, he can still be voted in as President from prison. Beyond this there is a possibility he could pardon himself while in prison. Note here that Trump leads all of his presidential candidate opponents firmly at this moment.