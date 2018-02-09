As Rand Paul held a mini-filibuster Thursday night to protest a bipartisan spending bill featuring trillion dollar deficits – the same kind of reckless spending Republicans have protested for almost a decade – singer and actress Bette Midler disapproved on Twitter.





Where’s Rand Paul’s neighbor when we need him? — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 9, 2018

To recall, Paul was physically attacked by his neighbor Rene Boucher in early November on the senator’s own lawn. Boucher has been charged with felony assault.

But, hey, Midler was just making a joke, right?

About assault?

Paul adviser Sergio Gor didn’t see it that way.

This is disgusting @BetteMidler calling for violence. She should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/9LwagDvq4F — Sergio Gor (@SergioGor) February 9, 2018

Nor was he alone.

I hope no one ever tries to beat you. If that happens I won't hope for it to happen again. But I was raised different than you. — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) February 9, 2018

Some wondered if Midler had violated Twitter policy.

Isn't this targeted attack against Twitter rules?@Twitter@TwitterSupport

Are liberal's not held to the same rules? — Landen Smith (@LandenSmith11) February 9, 2018

One of the most retweeted responses to Midler was from Paul supporter “Heather.”

Usually idc what celebrities say about politics, I’ve loved Bette since I was a little kid- but this statement made me lose all respect for her. Ick — Heather (@starlasworld) February 9, 2018

Others were more direct.

You are a bitch, FYI. — Christopher Stearns (@chris_stearns) February 9, 2018

Former Paul presidential campaign adviser Michael Biundo asked, simply:

How is this even remotely ok? — Michael Biundo (@MichaelBiundo) February 9, 2018

How is this okay?

Paul’s assault – a blindside attack – resulted in broken ribs, pneumonia and other serious ailments including a punctured lung.

RARE POV: The last Tea Partier? Rand Paul’s one-man crusade to stop the Senate’s reckless spending bill

“The average person takes 20,000 breaths a day. Since Nov. 3, my husband, Rand Paul, has not taken a single one without pain,” the senator’s wife, Kelley Paul, wrote at CNN in late November. “He has not had a single night’s sleep uninterrupted by long periods of difficult breathing or excruciating coughing.”

“There have been several nights where I had my hand on my phone ready to call 911 when his breathing became so labored it was terrifying,” Mrs. Paul added.

Could you imagine a celebrity – could you imagine anyone – joking about physically assaulting Democrats Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer and what kind of reaction that would elicit from the left?

In fact, we don’t even have to imagine it.

When Donald Trump joked in 2016 about former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid’s accident that blinded him in one eye, Reid called Trump’s remarks “toxic” and responded, “Donald Trump can make fun of the injury that crushed the side of my face and took the sight in my right eye all he wants — I’ve dealt with tougher opponents than him.”

Similar to Reid, you won’t hear Paul complain about his pain either (in fact, Reid thanked Paul, a still practicing ophthalmologist, for helping him with his injury). That still doesn’t make encouraging violence against those you disagree with okay. I don’t recall many liberals at that time dismissing Trump’s joke as “Oh, that Donald…”

The wrongness of Midler’s tweet can, perhaps, even be more clearly demonstrated with a more extreme example. Here’s a headline from the website of far-right, fascist idiot Chris Cantwell (of “crying Nazi” fame): “Gabby Giffords Begs for Another Bullet.” He was upset that Rep. Gabrielle Giffords – a gun violence victim – was pushing for gun control in 2013.

I don’t know a single person, left or right (including every pro-Second Amendment advocate I have ever encountered), who would view such a headline about a woman who was almost murdered with anything less than shock and disgust. If you don’t view it that way, there’s something wrong with you.

But, we don’t have to take it to that extreme to acknowledge why Bette Midler’s tweet got such a harsh response: Advocating violence over political disagreements should be unacceptable anywhere on the ideological spectrum. Even for liberals urging violence against conservatives.

Even for celebrities.

Disclosure: I co-authored the 2011 book The Tea Party Goes to Washington with Sen. Rand Paul.