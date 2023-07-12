Matt Gaetz Grills FBI Director Christopher Wray “Are You Protecting The Bidens?”

Matt Gaetz, a Representative from Florida took no prisoners when he interrogated the current FBI Director Christopher Wray.

According to the New York Post, the Florida Representative started the interrogation with quotes from none other than Hunter Biden himself. The statements that he read were pulled from messages sent by Hunter to the China Energy translator. This took place when Joe Biden was vice president. In 2017 Hunter said: “I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled.”

Matt continued the quoting with: “Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand. And now means tonight. I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.” After finishing the reading, the Representative asked Christopher: “Sounds like a shakedown, doesn’t it, Director?”

The FBI Director had nothing to say to the question posed. With that Matt let loose pointing out Christophers’ suspicious lack of curiosity. He then asked: “Are you protecting the Bidens?” Christopher uncomfortably shot back “Absolutely not.”

Furthering the beat down, Matt jabbed at Christopher with the number of violations committed by the FBI’s surveillance system, sharing that the violation cases under Christopher surpass one million. The Director claimed he was unaware of the exact number and vaguely dismissed Matt’s claims.

The Representative held nothing back: “The answer is, the FBI is broken so bad that people can go and engage in queries that when you come before the Congress to answer questions, you’re like blissfully ignorant. You’re blissfully ignorant as to the unlawful queries, you’re blissfully ignorant as to the Biden shakedown regime.”

All Christopher could do was deflect and share that the number of FBI agents from Florida has increased significantly. Not letting up one bit, Matt ended saying that Florida is proud of their people in the FBI but roasted Christopher saying: “they deserve better than you.”