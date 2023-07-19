“What Is This?” Al Roker Shocked by Recommended Number Of Showers Per Week

On the Today show, the 68-year-old weatherman Al Roker was in for a shock when he learned the dermatologist recommended number of showers per week.

The scene starts with Al, Dylan Dreyer, and Sheinelle Jones hosting Adrianna Brach, the editorial director for Shop TODAY as reported by ET. Adriana then had a slide on the screen titled: “How often should you shower per week?” Beneath the heading, four options were given: ‘A. Every Day B. 2-3 Times C. 5 Times D. Once. ‘

The three hosts gave their best educated guesses on the matter. Dylan Dreyer offered her guess first with C, 5 times per week. Sheinelle saying she knew her answer to be wrong chose every day anyway. Al in dismay said: “I don’t care what they say, I’m going to say A.” At least one person on set was clean.

🚿 @alroker, @sheinellejones, @dylandreyernbc and @adriannabrach discuss how often we should be showering every week — and, according to dermatologists, this is the right answer. 😬 pic.twitter.com/yEgVtCJyuz — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 18, 2023

Adrianna went on to tell the hosts they were all wrong and shared that the dermatologist recommended amount per week is actually two to three times. Seeing Al’s jaw drop Adrianna added: “It does depend on the person. I’m looking at Al’s face, like, ‘What is this?'” She continued: “It depends on the person, your lifestyle, your skin type…” then was cut off. In complete disapproval Al questioned: “Lifestyle?!” Adrianna tried to save herself by saying: “At the end of the day, it’s all personal preference.”

By this time Al must have realized the stench in the room was radiating from Adrianna because he declared to her arguments: “Not if you come in contact with other people!” When Adrianna tried to reel it in by saying it also depends on if you workout and Sheinelle pitched in to help commenting on skin health, Al simply rolled his eyes and shared that he showers twice a day.