Happy Birthday Jill Biden: The Worst Wife In The World

President Joe Biden posted a picture of himself handing Jill Biden a flower today on Twitter. The post was made in celebration of First Lady Jill Biden’s birthday, June 3rd. See that tweet below…

Jill Biden is 72 years old. Her husband President Joe Biden is 80 years old. Though 72 years old, unlike her husband, Jill Biden seems to be perfectly cognizant. Though she may not be the brightest bulb, Jill shows no signs of dementia or deterioration.

Joe Biden, on the other hand, has been unable to appear in public without making a serious gaffe since he launched his campaign back in 2019.

Just this week we saw Joe Biden take a random fall onstage at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony, blaming a nonexistent ‘sandbag’ afterwards. See a clip of that moment below…

BREAKING: President Biden falls on stage during the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony. https://t.co/ZdwNdAd6Kg pic.twitter.com/fPI2MlbCCr — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) June 1, 2023

Just moment before he fell, Biden became lost on his walk to the podium. He stopped at several points, pointing his finger and seeking direction, see a clip of that moment below…

It is evident to everybody with working eyes that Joe Biden is routinely lost. He routinely appears as if he has absolutely no idea where he is.

If anybody understands this fact, it must be Jill Biden. She has been married to Joe Biden since 1977. She, of all people, knows that Biden is not the man he once was.

Given the fact that Biden embarrasses himself on a routine basis every single time he is captured on film, we have to ask why Jill Biden is allowing this?

Having covered Biden extensively, this is one of the main questions members of the audience have about Joe Biden and his cognitive decline. They often ask, “How could Jill Biden allow this?”

How could Jill Biden be so cold as to allow her husband to embarrass himself every single day for the last 4 years? Why isn’t she stepping in, as the only member of the couple that still maintains their cognizance, to put an end to Joe Biden’s career?

If she loved her husband, or cared at all for how he will be perceived by generations to come, she would at a bare minimum work to hide Biden from public view. Unfortunately for Joe Biden, Jill seems to have no such care.

Even Hunter Biden, as corrupt as he may be, showed a sign of love towards Joe Biden when the pair traveled to Ireland. As Biden rambled at a local deli, Hunter attempted to get him to stop speaking. Joe snapped at Hunter, embarrassing him in front of reporters. Hunter shrinks into a little boy before his father. See a clip of that moment below…

Hunter interrupts Joe at a deli in Ireland.



JOE: "I'm just comin' down and looking"



HUNTER: "I may want to order something"



JOE: "Then you order" pic.twitter.com/cmTYR3MImm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2023

If Jill Biden gave a damn about her husband, she would put a stop to the embarrassment that has been his Presidency. This is only going to get worse as time goes on.

No political scrutiny I, or anybody else can muster carries the weight of what this woman has allowed her husband to become under intense public visibility. She has allowed him to torch his legacy in the name of a few years of demented power, placing the World in grave danger.

Void of humanity, I have to believe that Jill Biden is the worst wife in the World, and maybe in human history.

I would pray that if I ever reach the age of deterioration, as Biden has, and that I am married, that my wife would have the respect for me to acknowledge when it was time to hang up the ole spurs. Jill Biden obvious doesn’t have that much respect for President Biden.