Has The Biden Administration Started Another Endless Middle Eastern War?

It may have been overshadowed by the ongoing Republican Primary race, but it may be far more important. Over the last week, the Biden Administration has authorized air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. The Houthis are a terrorist organization that is propped up by the State of Iran. The strikes have occurred in Yemen over the last several days, prompting members of Congress to ask whether or not the Biden Administration is waging an undeclared, and illegal war against the Houthis.

The European Union authorized military responses in the Red Sea over the weekend on Houthi targets, further escalating European involvement in the rising conflicts in the Middle East. There has been much speculation that the United States is currently waging a war against Iran, whose militias have routinely attacked American military bases in Iraq and other nations in the months leading up to 2024. These attacks garnered almost no media attention.

Constitutionally, the President does not have the power to declare war. War must be declared by Congress. However, war has not been declared in this case. The Biden Administration does have the power to authorize airstrikes. The Obama Administration conducted regular airstrikes during the entirety of their reign of power, as did the Trump Administration. Even Democrat members of Congress are criticizing Biden for the move.

.@POTUS is violating Article I of the Constitution by carrying out airstrikes in Yemen without congressional approval. The American people are tired of endless war. — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) January 12, 2024

While Biden does have the right to order airstrikes, his Administration will most likely be forced to answer questions about the strikes going forward. Concerns from Congressional members seem to be related to the persistence of the strikes, and an elevated conflict in the already unstable region.

Has Joe Biden started yet another endless war in the Middle East without most Americans even knowing? How serious is the level of conflict between the United States and Iran at this point? Why do we know so little about it?

It appears that Biden and his Administration are attempting to drag the United States into yet another endless foreign war.