President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address Tuesday night felt very different for many Americans.

One moment particularly captured the viewers in the House Chamber, as well as at home: a chant of “USA!”





The moment came as Trump talked about the living monument of the Capitol as a symbol of freedom and democracy to the American people.

“When freedom stands tall, over one more monument, this one, this Capitol, this living monument. This is the monument to the American people,” he said.

The statement was followed up by a chant from the audience. “USA! USA!”

Some lawmakers chant "USA! USA!" after Pres. Trump calls the U.S. Capitol "a living monument…to the American people."

According to reports, the chant prompted Illinois congressman Luis Gutierrez to leave the chamber.

President Trump: "Freedom stands tall over one more monument: this one. This Capitol. This living monument — this is the monument to the American people."

Trump spent the much of the speech praising the achievements his administration during the last year, including deregulation for businesses and growth in the economy.

“There has never been a better time to start living the American dream,” he said. “I want to talk about what kind of future we are going to have, and what kind of nation we are going to be.”

He also made a case for both parties to work together, particularly on the issue of immigration, the policy proposal most well detailed in his speech.

The four pillars he outlined “should be supported by both parties as a fair compromise one where nobody gets everything they want but where our country gets the critical reforms it needs and must have,” he said.