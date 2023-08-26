Here’s What We Know About The Former Obama Chef Autopsy

The most recent reports, including the Massachusetts State Police’s own statement, claim that the death of Tafari Campbell, Obama’s former chef, was an accident. Wild theories have simultaneously emerged that argue otherwise, so what do we actually know?

All of the official reports essentially say the same thing, a black man was seen falling off his paddle board, struggling to stay afloat then staying fully submerged. This was called into the police by a woman paddle boarding nearby who tried, but failed to reach the man in time. The man was found the next day about 100 feet off shore from the Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard Estate in roughly 8 feet of water. The man was later identified by a Secret Service agent, to the police, to be Tafari Campbell, the chef. They reported seeing no outward marks that would indicate foul play.

After that we awaited autopsy reports to prove no foul play, only to be told August 23rd that Tafari drowned “due to submersion in a body of water.” In other words, he drowned because he drowned per the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. With that rather unhelpful remark, the search began. It turns out that it is illegal to publicly view autopsies in Massachusetts. However the trail did not stop there. Upon further research, the Massachusetts’ Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, has faced controversies for many years regarding autopsies. An early 2023 report from Boston 25, shows that the Medical Examiner’s office has received 75% more funding (and substantially more employees) since 2018 despite ever worsening performance

The report points out that the Chief Medical Examiner, Dr Mindy Hull, oversaw the fudging of numbers in order to keep the office’s accreditation. Despite these illegal moves, Dr Mindy’s office went from a $9.7 million budget in 2017, to a $17 million budget in 2023. Her office is currently one of the highest paid state positions in Massachusetts.

The real kicker is that, according to the Boston 25 report and a report from Boston.com, Dr Mindy and her aide Linda Riccobene (released two years prior to this case), were accused of improperly performing autopsies and massively cutting corners to keep up with the national pace. According to another Boston 25 report, families have waited several months, even years to receive their autopsy reports, while it appears the historically unreliable and inefficient examiner’s office completed Tafari Campbell’s in roughly one month.