Hillary Clinton Compares Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler On ‘The View’ (Video)

During her appearance today on The View, Hillary Clinton made a startling statement in which she compared former President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

Clinton states, “People would get legitimately elected and then they would try to do away with elections, and do away with opposition, and do away with a free press…Well, Hitler was duly elected, right?…They didn’t usually telegraph that.Trump is telling us what he intends to do.

Hillary Clinton compares Trump to Hitler:



“Well, Hitler was duly elected…Trump is telling us what he intends to do.” pic.twitter.com/j3PZhmqAnU — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) November 8, 2023

Shockingly, this is not the first time Hillary has made this comparison. Last year, while speaking at The Texas Tribune Festival, Clinton compared the wildly popular rallies held by Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler’s speeches.

“You have these rows of young men with their arms raised.” Hillary Clinton compares Trump rally to how Nazis were drawn to Hitler. pic.twitter.com/sEfiQAfLG2 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 23, 2022

Despite the fact that Donald Trump is the only President in recent history under whom no new wars began worldwide, his opponents continue to paint him as a bloodthirsty war machine. Under the Biden Administration, we have witnessed the Russia-Ukraine conflict as well as the ongoing Israel-Palestine war. Not only that, but in both cases, the Biden Administration has eagerly seized the opportunity to prolong these wars and continue the ongoing violence.

While Hillary claims that Donald Trump is a “threat to democracy,” it seems obvious that he is only a threat to those who have been selling out this country and its citizens for decades, like Hillary Clinton.

As alarming as these comparisons may be, they will pale in comparison to what is to come leading up to the 2024 election. Democrats and those in power will continue to launch attack after attack in an attempt to prevent Donald Trump from returning to the Oval Office in 2024.

