Hillary Clinton Returns To The White House

Thank God it’s not as President. Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton returned to the White House today in order to conduct a ceremony with current First Lady Jill Biden. Clinton and Jill Biden held a ceremony for the recipients of a prestigious Japanese award for lifetime achievement in the arts.

Videos by Rare

Why is the White House handing out a Japanese award? Shouldn’t Japan be handing that one out?

Clinton could be seen wearing an outfit that looked like it was made from 1970s window curtains. She laughed and giggled at the White House podium to tremendous applause from the Democrat audience. See a clip of Clinton’s appearance below…

🔥🚨BREAKING: Hillary Clinton has returned to the White House to honor the 2023 Premium Imperiale Laureates. pic.twitter.com/v1kXtlZUlL — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) September 12, 2023

Remember, if it weren’t for Donald Trump, this woman would have been President of the United States. Thank God that Hillary Clinton only returns to the White House as a guest, nowadays, and not an elected official.

Why won’t the Clintons go away? How many times does the American public have to flat out reject Hillary for her to realize that she should just retire and enjoy the rest of her life?

This woman has been protected by the D.C. swamp for her entire life, even getting away with allowing U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens to be burned alive in Benghazi, Libya by radical jihadists that she had worked to arm heavily. She also got away with deleting 33,000 subpoenaed emails.

Hillary, don’t go away mad… Just go away!