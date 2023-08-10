House Oversight Committee Reveals $20 Million In Foreign Payments To Biden Family

When it comes to a politician accepting bribes from foreign nations, President Biden just may have earned himself a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Videos by Rare

We’ve heard about the $10 million bribe split between Joe and Hunter Biden from Ukrainian energy company Burisma. We know about the “10% for the Big Guy” bribe from Chinese energy company CEFC.

But now there’s another (not such a) shocker – Joe and Hunter Biden took bribes from Russia and Kazakhstan as well.

In fact, the House Oversight Committee, which gained access to Hunter Biden’s bank records as part of the bribery investigation, identifies $20 million in payments to the Biden family made between Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan.

It’s quite a chunk of change for the Democratic President, whose party is ironically never short of warnings about the foreign oligarchs who are apparently paying them off. In exchange for the money, Vice President Biden met and dined with them in 2014 and 2015.

The records also show $143,000 being sent through a bank in Latvia to pay for Hunter Biden’s Porsche. This is the same Porsche that in which Hunter took a picture of himself last week driving 172 mph to Las Vegas.

Now remember, folks – this $20 million amounts to only those payoffs we know about. It’s almost a certainty that the Bidens have bribe money squirreled away in foreign countries that are inaccessible to US investigators.