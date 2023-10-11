House Republicans Nominate Bill Gates-Funded Steve Scalise For Speaker

House Republicans today voted to nominate Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise for Speaker of the House in a closed-door session. Scalise reportedly won voting by a tally of 113-99, with Jim Jordan receiving 99 votes.

Videos by Rare

The vote will now go to the House floor, where Scalise will require unilateral Republican support to become House Speaker.

We reported exclusively on Rare just last week that Scalise has been funded by liberal billionaire Bill Gates. Campaign finance data shows that Scalise received a donation from Gates back in 2016. See evidence of that donation from FEC.gov below…

We also revealed that Scalise took donations from anti-Trump billionaire Paul Singer, who dumped millions of dollars into Marco Rubio’s failed 2016 Presidential bid in an effort to derail then-candidate Donald Trump.

Singer also played a role in funding the production of ‘Steele Dossier’ used to push the phony Russian collusion hoax throughout the Trump Presidency. See evidence of Singer’s donations to Scalise below…

Read our full report on those donations here.

Steve Scalise is a continuation of the establishment Republican class, and has been brought into the spotlight by the same individuals responsible for Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to the Speaker’s chair.

Only by bucking this establishment political class will we see true political change.