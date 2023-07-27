House Republicans Seeking Contempt Of Congress Charge Against Mark Zuckerberg

House Republicans are seeking a contempt of Congress charge against Meta-Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government issued Zuckerberg the subpoena for the documents back in February. At the same time, subpoenas related to illegal content moderation were sent to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, and Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

Meta has handed over 53,000 pages to Congress so far, but Republicans believe Zuckerberg is still withholding more important documents. The House Judiciary Committee believes Zuckerberg is not being fully compliant with Congress’ request for Meta to hand over documents related to its censorship collusion with the White House and other executive branch offices.

It has been revealed that during the pandemic, the White House was colluding with social media giants Twitter and Meta (i.e., Facebook) to censor information that could be detrimental to the White House’s policy goals. Elon Musk noted that prior to his takeover of Twitter, the company had FBI staff helping it directly censoring American’s free speech. The federal and state governments are specifically prohibited by the First Amendment of the Constitution from engaging in those types of censorship activities.

The House Judiciary Committee’s contempt report states that the committee is specifically seeking documentation from Meta that shows how the tech giant received, evaluated, and responded to censorship requests from the White House and its executive offices. A vote on the contempt charge will be held on Thursday.

Zuckerberg could get a year in prison if he is found to be in contempt of Congress. However, this would require cooperation from the Attorney General and the Department of Justice, which has historically been loath to prosecute allies of the Democratic Party such as Zuckerberg.