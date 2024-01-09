After a year of record setting in 2022, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas outdid himself again in 2023. The House Republicans and the American people will not let that fly.

Videos by Rare

Some of the records that Alejandro Mayorkas set, broke, and reset over the past couple of years have direct correlation to the Biden Administration policies according to MigrationPolicy.org. The study shows that, in 2023, approximately 2.5 million immigrants crossed our Southern border.

MigrationPolicy.org has plenty more not-so-fun yet very insightful facts. One of the facts is that from 2022 to 2023, the number of migrants, without prior authorization that is, that came across by way of the ports of entry, easily more than doubled, increasing to roughly 430,000. This means that, due to open border policies, more and more migrants are coming directly to the ports of entry being nearly certain that they will be let right in. There is no incentive to sneak around when their ‘friends’ in the Biden Administration are giving them a pat on the back as they simply walk right on through.

House Republicans Set To Make Quick Work Of Mayorkas

The @HomelandGOP's nearly year-long investigation into Secretary Mayorkas made one thing clear—he has refused to enforce the laws of Congress and fulfill his oath of office.



This Committee will begin impeachment proceedings this Wednesday at 10am to hold Mayorkas accountable. pic.twitter.com/e0evEAGXFr — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) January 8, 2024

In response to this, the House Republicans are finally taking action. On Wednesday, January 10th, at 10:00 AM, the impeachment proceedings will begin. In preparation for the impeachment process, the House Republicans released a video that summarizes the situation quite well.

The video begins with Mayorkas giving himself an “A for effort,” despite the historically high numbers of migrants flooding across the border daily. If Mayorkas was referring to doing the Biden Administration’s bidding, he may truly deserve an A, an A+ for that matter. However, assuming Mayorkas is talking about his work in the interest of the American people, he may need to drop out of the grading scale entirely.

The video goes on to show headlines and clips from news stations left and right that depict real time footage of migrants streaming in. From NBC, to Fox, to CNN, all of America wants to know what Mayorkas is doing and what we can do to fix the crisis we all see at the border. Sadly for Mayorkas, one action he has still not taken is enforcing law at the border, and so the impeachment will begin.

