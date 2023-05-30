House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Threatens FBI Director Christopher Wray With Contempt Charges (Video)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appeared on Fox News this morning to announce his intentions to file contempt charges against FBI Director Christopher Wray for refusal to comply with Congressional subpoenas.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

McCarthy alleges that the FBI has been acting as if they are beholden to nobody, simply ignoring the Republican House.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“We have jurisdiction over the FBI, which they seem to act like we do not. I personally called Director Wray and told him he needs to send that document. Today is the deadline. Let me not just tell you, but let me tell Director Christopher Wray right here, right now. If he misses the deadline today, I am prepared to move contempt charges in Congress against him. We have jurisdiction over this. He can send us that document. We have the right to look at that… Republicans and Democrats alike in that committee. If he does not follow through with the law, we will move contempt charges against Christopher Wray and the FBI. They are not above the law.” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

See a video of this statement below…

I have a message for FBI Director Christopher Wray: If he misses today's deadline to turn over subpoenaed documents to Congress, I am prepared to move contempt charges against him. pic.twitter.com/D3hyW3VIpX — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) May 30, 2023

Mediaite reports on this statement…

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy warned that he will charge FBI Director Chris Wray with contempt of Congress if he doesn’t do more to cooperate with the investigation into President Joe Biden’s family. McCarthy joined Fox & Friends on Tuesday to discuss the debt ceiling negotiations when the discussion moved to Wray’s upcoming meeting with House Oversight Chairman James Comer. This comes after Comer accused the FBI of refusing to comply with a subpoena demanding that the agency produce internal documents related to the Biden family’s business dealings with foreign entities. Comer has threatened to hold Wray in contempt of Congress if he doesn’t comply with his demands for the files. McCarthy reiterated the threat as he told Fox & Friends that he recently spoke to Wray and told him to hand over the document by the end of the day. https://www.mediaite.com/politics/kevin-mccarthy-threatens-to-charge-fbi-director-wray-with-contempt-over-biden-investigation/