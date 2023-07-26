House Speaker McCarthy Says He Will Bring Impeachment Inquiry Against Biden

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced on “Hannity” that he is preparing to begin impeachment hearings against President Joseph Biden. Speaker McCarthy said the impeachment hearings are based on testimony and an investigation showing Biden accepted millions of dollars in bribes from foreign nations.

“They bribed the Bidens,” McCarthy said. “This [evidence] was given to the FBI when Bill Barr finally found out about it. [The FBI] actually said that this was very credible.” However, McCarthy said that the FBI kept this information from IRS agents.

“So not only do they claim that they were bribed,” McCarthy said, speaking of how the FBI knew the Bidens were bribed by foreign interests, “we now find information that 16 out of 17 payments from Romania were provided to the Biden shell companies while he was vice president.”

McCarthy said that when Biden was running for president, “…he told the American public that he’s never talked about business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we now prove is not true.” McCarthy also noted how IRS whistleblowers testified under oath that they were ordered to treat the Biden family differently, despite being aware that of millions of dollars in foreign money funneled into the Biden family via shell companies.

McCarthy also noted how the bribe money was not from America’s allies, such as Germany, France, and the UK. Instead, the bribe money paid to the Biden family were from nations with questionable relationships to the United States, such as China and Romania.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan has noted that his committee has identified $17 million in payments from foreign interests. The committee has also been looking into Hunter Biden’s preferential treatment by the Department of Justice over the plea deals for his gun and tax crimes. Delaware Judge Maryellen Noreika invalidated those plea deals earlier today.

