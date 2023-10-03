Hunter Biden Arrives At Delaware Courthouse (Video)

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, arrived at a federal courthouse in Delaware today, this time over the new indictment which centers around firearms charges. See footage of Biden arriving below…

NEW: Hunter Biden has arrived at the federal courthouse in Delaware for his arraignment on felony gun charges pic.twitter.com/uP2UsYFG3c — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 3, 2023

Hunter Biden is charged with lying on an ATF form in order to obtain a weapon. Though Hunter Biden may have lied on this form, the form itself is unconstitutional. The specific question that Hunter Biden is accused of lying about and has been struck down by federal judges several times in recent years.

There is no exception to the 2nd Amendment. There is no asterisk next to the 2nd Amendment that reads *unless you are a drug user, or drink too much.

Remember, the people who wrote the Constitution were gun-toting pot smokers who had just rebelled against the most powerful empire the world had ever seen. They absolutely saw no exception to the 2nd Amendment, especially considering many of the founding fathers smoked marijuana and even grew it on their farms. Many, if not all of them were also drunk, constantly.

America was built on Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. The ATF’s mere existence stands against the pillars of American society that built the greatest Nation in the history of the world. Though Hunter Biden may have committed dozens of other very serious crimes, he should not be punished for exercising his Second Amendment right. No American should.

Hunter pleaded ‘Not Guilty’ shortly after arriving at the Delaware courthouse, and his case is solid. The ATF form is unconstitutional. Federal judges have struck down the question about drug use specifically. Hunter Biden will see little to no punishment for these charges. They are illegal.

We can only hope that this case is used to strike down unconstitutional restrictions on firearms, and this time, on a grand national stage. If Republicans were smart, they would work with Democrats to strike down the ATF form altogether, using the President’s own son as the poster child.

But they won’t, simply because Republicans AND Democrats don’t give a damn about the American people, or our Constitution. They only care about securing their re-elections, and sticking as much money in their pockets as possible.