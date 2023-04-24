Hunter Biden Demands Ethics Probe Into Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene

Oh, the irony. Hunter Biden’s lawyers have reported sent a letter to the House Ethics Committee demanding a probe into Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Hunter Biden, who posed in photos with crack pipes, and was seen in leaked videos with prostitutes, is demanding an ethics investigation. You read that right.

The letter to the House Ethics Committee from the law offices of Winston and Strawn reads…

We write to request the Office of Congressional Ethics initiate a review of and take appropriate

action as a result of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA 14th C.D.) suspected violations of

House Ethics rules and standards of official conduct. Representative Greene’s unethical conduct arises

from her continuous verbal attacks, defamatory statements, publication of personal photos and data, and promotion of conspiracy theories about and against Robert Hunter Biden. None of these could possibly be deemed to be part of any legitimate legislative activity, as is clear from both the content of her statements and actions, and the forums she uses to spew her often unhinged rhetoric. 1. Conduct Not Reflecting Creditably on the House

House Rule XXIII (Code of Official Conduct), Clause 1, specifies that all members of the House

must conduct themselves at all times “in a manner that reflects creditably on the House.”2 This ethics

standard is considered the “most comprehensive provision” of the Code.3 Clause 2 likewise requires

members to “adhere to the spirit and the letter of the Rules of the House.” In adopting this provision, the Select Committee on Standards of Official Conduct of the 90th

Congress noted that it was included in the Code to deal with flagrant violations of the law that reflect on Congress as a whole, and that might otherwise go unpunished.5 The House Ethics Committee has relied on this rule in several prior cases in which the Committee found ethical lapses or misconduct, including when it found that Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) violated Clause 1 by threatening, intimidating, harassing, or otherwise improperly influencing President Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, in connection with Mr. Cohen’s testimony before a congressional committee.6 The Committee found that Representative Gaetz’s conduct, which included a tweet directed toward Mr. Cohen, did not reflect creditably upon the House of Representatives.7 The Gaetz investigation, and many others before it, provide the Office of Congressional Ethics with adequate precedent to initiate a review of Representative Greene’s conduct here. Since her election to Congress in 2020 (and before), Representative Greene has engaged in steady,

dogged verbal and defamatory attacks against Mr. Biden, and members of his family. Her online statements and public appearances are neither legislative drafting, nor oversight, nor real congressional business—they are a spray of shotgun pellets of personal vitriol that are the definition of conduct that does not reflect “creditably on the House.” Her actions are not merely the expression of political views or private “free speech” because she uses her official position to disseminate them and often expresses them in official proceedings.

Why doesn’t the House Ethics Committee instead look into Hunter Biden and his business deals in Ukraine, and China?