President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden has been indicted on three criminal accounts related to his possession of a firearm today in Delaware.

NBC news reports on this breaking update…

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, was indicted Thursday on three criminal counts related to his possession of a firearm, a court filing showed.

The charges in U.S. District Court in Delaware came weeks after the unexpected collapse of a deal with federal prosecutors.

Hunter Biden, who has been open about his substance abuse struggles, is charged in two of the counts with lying about his illegal drug use in connection with his purchase of a Colt Cobra revolver. The third count charges him with possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful drug user.

The two most serious counts carry maximum sentences of 10 years in prison and $250,000 fines. Actual penalties are often much lower than the statutory maximums.

https://www.cnbc.com/2023/09/14/hunter-biden-indicted-on-firearms-charges.html