Hunter Biden Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ After Judge Rejects Plea Deal

In a shocking turn of events, Hunter Biden’s sweetheart deal with the Department of Justice to skirt jailtime for lying on an ATF background check form was rejected in a Delaware federal courthouse this morning.

Videos by Rare

In that deal, Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two tax charges, and would receive no jailtime. Now that this deal has been struck down by the Judge, Hunter Biden has instead decided to plead not guilty to all charges.

Biden reportedly rejected a new plea deal.

It is unknown how this will affect the current situation, but it may mean that Hunter Biden could be subject to the initial 10-year sentence that lying on an ATF background form carries.

NBC news reports…

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to federal charges Wednesday, a surprise development after a disagreement arose with prosecutors over a gun charge. The president’s son had been expected to plead guilty to two tax charges under a deal with the government, but the judge did not agree to that plea deal and is seeking additional information. The parties will reconvene at a future date. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, appointed by Donald Trump, pressed about the terms of the deal that was struck with U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, another Trump appointee who was kept on by President Joe Biden to oversee the case. https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/hunter-biden-expected-plead-guilty-criminal-tax-case-rcna96232

See this news being broken from the Delaware federal courthouse today in the clip below…

#BREAKING: Hunter Biden pleads NOT GUILTY in a Delaware courtroom on gun and tax charges, REFUSING to accept the plea deal previously laid out by prosecutors.



NBC's Tom Winters says the judge "will not accept or reject the plea agreement" b/c "she wants more information" pic.twitter.com/nrvuV7wt0y — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 26, 2023