Hunter Biden Says Republicans Are Investigating Him Because Of The ‘Light’ Of His Dad’s ‘Love’ (Video)

While speaking to reporters outside of the Capitol building today, Hunter Biden had the audacity to claim that Republicans are investigating him simply because his father, President Joe Biden, loves him. Yes, we are not kidding, he actually said this.

Videos by Rare

Hunter Biden added that Republicans in the House of Representatives are attempting to turn that ‘love’ Joe Biden has for him into a ‘darkness’. Hunter can be quoted as saying during his ridiculous rant, “They have displayed naked photos of me. They have taken the light of my dad’s love, the light of my dad’s love for me, and presented it as darkness. They have no shame.”

Hunter, if you didn’t want naked pictures to be shown in Congress, maybe you shouldn’t have engaged in shady business dealings using your father’s name, with industries in which you had no qualifying experience or expertise (other than the fact that your father was Vice President). We have all seen the Tucker Carlson interview with your former business partner, Devon Archer, who admitted that your entire business plan was built around the political power of your family name.

You aren’t fooling anybody, Hunter. See a clip of Hunter Biden making this ridiculous statement about the ‘love’ of his father below…

NEW: Hunter Biden says Republicans are going after him because his father loves him so much and are presenting that love as “darkness.”



I see where he gets his intelligence from.



“They displayed naked photos of me during an oversight hearing, and they have taken the light of my… pic.twitter.com/DpPVyKjrrs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 13, 2023

It’s almost too ridiculous to believe!