Hunter Biden’s Laptop Subterfuge

By now, most everybody in America has heard something about the Hunter Biden laptop. Whether you heard about it leading up to the 2020 Election, when U.S. intelligence agencies worked with social media companies to suppress the story, or after the 2020 Election when the findings in the laptop were confirmed to be legitimate by the mainstream media, Hunter Biden’s laptop and the information included on that laptop is certainly one of the biggest political stories of our time.

We can’t forget that President Joe Biden, before this evidence was made public, did everything within his power to portray his son as an upstanding citizen, even calling Hunter, “the smartest person I know,” on several occasions. The laptop includes evidence of Hunter Biden committing dozens of crimes of all kinds, even containing communications that incriminate members of the Washington D.C. political class.

For most Americans, the Hunter Biden laptop is the most damning pieces of evidence against the Democrat political establishment that has come around in decades. For obvious reasons, the members and protectors of that political class are scrambling to undo the damage that this laptop has caused to the Biden ‘brand’, and the reputation of high-ranking Democrat officials in Washington.

As stated previously, and as revealed in the ‘Twitter Files’ released by Elon Musk after his takeover of the company, U.S. intelligence agencies coordinated with social media platforms to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2021. Twitter even temporarily suspended the account of the New York Post for covering the information.

There was a concerted effort by the D.C. political class to silence anybody who spoke about this story. Now that the information has been confirmed as legitimate by the mainstream media, and the damage has been done, Hunter Biden and his attorneys are desperately trying to discredit the incriminating evidence present in the ‘laptop from hell’.

The new strategy devised by Kevin Morris, the Hollywood attorney who represents the creators of ‘South Park’, and paid Hunter Biden’s multi-million dollar tax bill to the IRS, is to levy legal action against individuals who had absolutely nothing to do with Hunter Biden or his laptop.

Morris has reportedly assembled a team of 30 lawyers and investigators to ‘blunt the impact’ of the damaging laptop story. A leak from within that camp shows that Morris is planning to take legal action against several individuals, including former psychiatrist Keith Ablow, Trump Advisor Roger Stone, and others. Hunter Biden’s lawyers are already suing New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, as well as a non-profit organization that has published the laptop material. It is notable that the younger Biden has not sued the New York Post, who broke the original story and has reported many damning details from the laptop records.

There is, in fact, little doubt about the provenance and origins of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

The counternarrative Morris is mounting on Hunter’s behalf has nothing to do with the damning contents of the laptop, which have been repeatedly verified as authentic by multiple media organizations since The Post broke the story in October 2020. Instead, Hunter’s team is attempting to sow confusion about how the laptop became public, by denying that he abandoned his laptop in John Paul Mac Isaac’s Delaware repair shop on April 12, 2019, and claiming his private information was somehow stolen, “hacked” or “cloned.” But the chain of custody of that laptop has been well established by The Post.”

The Post has reported that Mac Issac repaired Hunter Biden’s laptop, but after repeated calls to the younger Biden to pick up the laptop were ignored, the laptop became Mac Issacs property after 90 days (per the signed and legally executed service agreement). Mac Issac told the Post that he became concerned about what he saw in the laptops contents and contacted the FBI. After failing to hear any response from the FBI, Mac Issac said he sent the laptop to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani who authenticated the laptop and sent it to the New York Post.

In an effort to muddy the waters, Hunter Biden’s lawyers filed a lawsuit against former Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Giuliani’s former lawyer Robert Costello in California last week accusing Giuliani of “hacking and tampering with Hunter Biden’s laptop”. This is only one of the diversionary ‘narratives’ that Hunter Biden’s high priced lawyer, Abbe Lowell, whose $1800 a hour fee is presumably being paid by Morris, is laying out in order to discredit the shocking laptop contents.

Hunter Biden is also suing Garrett Ziegler and Marco Polo USA, a non-profit organization that has published a report with a true and extensively annotated version of Hunter Biden’s laptop contents at MarcoPoloUSA.org, where interested citizens can either download the laptop contents or order a bound version to be sent by mail. Ziegler claims his report 634-page report has identified 140 ‘business-related crimes’ by Hunter, 191 ‘sex-related’ crimes and 128 ‘drug-related crimes as well as at least six major crimes by President Joe Biden himself.

Morris has also subpoenaed legendary Republican Strategist Roger Stone, alleging that Stone worked with a prominent former psychiatrist Dr. Keith Ablow to disseminate the Hunter Biden laptop information. Morris is alleging that Dr. Keith Ablow, who was treating Hunter Biden for his crack-cocaine addiction some years ago, obtained Hunter Biden’s laptop after Biden left it in his office during a counseling session.

Morris alleges that Ablow created ‘clones’ of this laptop, sending copies to Roger Stone, who then worked to get a ‘clone’ of the laptop to Rudy Giuliani’s legal team. Rare had the opportunity to speak with Roger Stone about this matter. Stone categorically denied ever having possession of a laptop, or a ‘clone’ of the laptop. Stone asserted that all of his knowledge on the Hunter Biden laptop came from the report from the New York Post that prompted their suspension from Twitter in 2021.

“Any assertion that I either knew about, or had possession of the laptop contents prior to reading about them in the the New York post is categorically false” Roger Stone told Rare in a phone interview.

In a post made to his Twitter page, Stone called the subpoena ‘baseless harassment’, again stating that everything he knew about the Hunter Biden laptop was from reading the published evidence in the New York Post.

Tuesday I was subpoenaed by Hunter Biden's lawyers. Since everything I know about Hunter Biden's laptop, I first read in the @nypost ,this subpoena is just baseless harassment in an effort to silence me #sanctions pic.twitter.com/g3Rjgw1pqL — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) September 29, 2023

Rare also had the chance to speak with Dr. Keith Ablow about this matter. Ablow told us that while Hunter Biden did in fact leave his laptop at Ablow’s office, that, “No one opened his laptop while it was in my possession. Nobody looked at it. Nobody touched it. The idea that i shared the laptop with anyone is, from my perspective, a delusion.”

See evidence of Morris’ conspiracy theory on the Hunter Biden laptop obtained by the Post below…

Dr. Keith Ablow told Rare that the Hunter Biden laptop, which he brought to his home, was seized by the Drug Enforcement Agency in a raid that was conducted shortly after Ablow came into possession of the laptop. Ablow told us that he has yet to receive an explanation as to why the DEA raided his home. He told us, “I have no explanation on why the DEA raided my cottage.” Ablow also stated, “I can tell you that I’ve never sold drugs to anyone. That I have always practiced with absolute integrity. This raid shouldn’t have happened. “

Dr. Keith Ablow asserts that he even paid for his attorney to reach out to Hunter Biden after the DEA raid to tell him that authorities had seized his laptop. Ablow told Rare,

“It was at my expense, I paid my attorney to reach out to Hunter Biden’s attorney to tell him that your laptop was seized by the DEA, and you should take steps to get it back. My attorney facilitated that as well. The idea that I was somehow adverse to a patients confidentiality is preposterous and offensive.” Dr. Keith Ablow To Rare In A Phone Interview

Ablow also shot down claims that he produced ‘clones’ of the Hunter Biden laptop, adding,

“Anyone who believes that I made a clone of Hunter Biden’s laptop is wrong. Moreover, all that needs to be done is for a forensic analysis to be conducted on the laptop to show that it was never turned on while in my possession, nor did I ever give it to anybody else that turned it on.” Dr. Keith Ablow To Rare In A Phone Interview

Ablow also added,

“Any patient of mine who would suggest that I would violate his or her confidence and share their private information gets the singular axis one diagnosis… Scumbag!” Dr. Keith Ablow To Rare In A Phone Interview

As a reporter, it was evident to me upon speaking with Stone and Ablow that neither of these individuals had anything whatsoever to do with the Hunter Biden laptop. The facts make it clear. This latest subpoena sent to Roger Stone is part of a revenge campaign being waged by Hunter Biden and his legal team, hellbent on framing anybody they can to deflect blame away from Hunter Biden, and the evidence found on his laptop.

Not only did Kevin Morris foot the bill for Hunter Biden’s $2 Million debt to the IRS, he is also reportedly paying Hunter Biden’s $20,000 in California. Why is Morris so indebted to Hunter Biden?

Why does Kevin Morris feel that he can direct Hunter Biden’s lawyers to subpoena people who had nothing to do with the Hunter Biden laptop story? If reading information in the New York Post is grounds for a subpoena, then quite literally anybody could be subpoenaed in this case.

From an outsider’s perspective, this seems like deflection. Damage control. To put it plainly, why would you ever admit to any wrongdoing when every lever of power in this Nation has been activated for your protection?

It’s difficult to explain why you recorded yourself with prostitutes and got caught making shady business deals using your ‘family brand’ while your dad was Vice President. It’s easy, however, to simply blame your political enemies for your own failures.