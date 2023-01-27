“I Know He Leaked Classified Information” Mike Pompeo on Democrat Adam Schiff (VIDEO)

Former CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared on ‘Fox and Friends’ to discuss Adam Schiff being removed from the House Intelligence Committee.

During the interview, Pompeo disclosed that he knows that Adam Schiff leaked classified material that was provided to him.

See a clip of that exchange below…

This begs the question, if Pompeo knew that Schiff was leaking documents while he was in the powerful positions of CIA Director and Secretary of State, why did he wait until now to say anything?

It wasn’t until 20 House Republicans stood their ground, forcing Kevin McCarthy to abide by their rules package, that Schiff and fellow California Democrat Eric Swalell were eventually ousted from their committee.

Pompeo could have seized the opportunity to expose Schiff and his lawlessness while he actually had the opportunity to do something about it. He did not. He stayed silent until now.

He stayed silent until he is now currently making the media rounds, as specualation brews that Pompeo may be considering a run for President in 2024.

This outlet reported just yesterday that Adam Schiff has announced that he is running for U.S. Senate in 2024.

Throughout the Trump Presidency, Adam Schiff spent his days in Congress thinking up any scheme he could to impeach the President. He launched investigation after impeachment attempt after investigation just praying to find a shred of evidence to support his wild ‘Russian collusion’ conspiracy. He found nothing.

Not only did he find nothing, but he himself apparently leaked classified material that our intelligence leaders were clearly aware of.

The only question that matters following this revelation is very simple. Why did Pompeo do nothing?

Why did he allow Adam Schiff to break the law. It seems at every turn that there are completely different laws and standards applied to Donald Trump then virtually everybody else in Washington D.C.