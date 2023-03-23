Biden At Obamacare Event: “I Like Babies Better Than People”(Video)

Joe Biden held an event at the White House on Thursday to celebrate the Affordable Care Act, also referred to as Obamacare. Biden used his platform to bash House Republicans who oppose government involvement in healthcare.

Biden can be quoted as saying…

The Affordable Care Act has been law for 13 years. It has developed deep roots in this country

We always talk about the cost, but it saved lives as well. Obviously that doesn’t mean much to our Republican friends

When a crying baby interrupted Biden’s speech, he stopped and assured the mother that was ok. The pro-abortion President can be quoted as saying…

That’s alright! We like babies. You don’t have to worry about it. It’s okay! Matter of fact, I like babies better than people!

Things just keep getting stranger for the Biden Administration. They seem to be handling the stress of the office in a very poor manor.

America is less than impressed with this administration!

What do you think?

