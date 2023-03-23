Biden At Obamacare Event: “I Like Babies Better Than People”(Video)

Joe Biden held an event at the White House on Thursday to celebrate the Affordable Care Act, also referred to as Obamacare. Biden used his platform to bash House Republicans who oppose government involvement in healthcare.

Biden can be quoted as saying…

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

The Affordable Care Act has been law for 13 years. It has developed deep roots in this country We always talk about the cost, but it saved lives as well. Obviously that doesn’t mean much to our Republican friends President Joe Biden

When a crying baby interrupted Biden’s speech, he stopped and assured the mother that was ok. The pro-abortion President can be quoted as saying…

That’s alright! We like babies. You don’t have to worry about it. It’s okay! Matter of fact, I like babies better than people! President Joe Biden

Biden: “I like babies better than people.” pic.twitter.com/iXQRf3Lrve — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 23, 2023

This follows an event held on Monday where Joe Biden asked women he was awarding medals to ‘not to be angry with him’. We published an article on the moment, take a look at that piece below…

Biden At Medal Ceremony: “Any Woman Who I’m Giving One Medal to Please Don’t Get Angry” (Video) https://t.co/75RdpzyuB0 — Rare (@Rare) March 23, 2023

Biden also held an event yesterday in which he shared a strange story about his wife leaving his messages on the mirror ‘while he is shaving’. Read our article about that strange moment below…

We also covered Kamala Harris cackling at this same event. You can see a video of that moment below, or read our article here...

Kamala Harris takes the stage, immediately starts laughing hysterically pic.twitter.com/pQfvGVYjsK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 22, 2023

Things just keep getting stranger for the Biden Administration. They seem to be handling the stress of the office in a very poor manor.

America is less than impressed with this administration!