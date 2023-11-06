International Man Of Mystery, Legendary Entertainer Dies Aged 97

David Berglas, a prolific and legendary magician who had been on television since 1954 has reportedly died at the age of 97. Berglas was British, and made most of his impact in England.

The BBC reports on his passing…

David Berglas, one of the most influential magicians and mentalists of the 20th Century, has died aged 97.

The Magic Circle, seen as the most famous magic society in the world, confirmed Berglas died in London on Friday night.

Also known as the International Man of Mystery, he was the first magician to have his own programme on British TV, Meet David Berglas, in 1954.

His son Marvin said he was a “giant in the magic fraternity”.

In the 1980s Berglas had a second television series – called The Mind of David Berglas – where he entertained celebrities, including Omar Sharif, Christopher Lee and Britt Ekland.

Throughout the decades, he appeared frequently on British TV and radio and became a household name for his stunts, one of which included driving a car around London while blindfolded.

Berglas was renowned for a trick called the Berglas Effect, with which he could find a spectator’s chosen card at any number in a deck of cards.

It is regarded as the holy grail of magic effects, the secret of which he took to the grave.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-67320185