Iran Makes $52.56 Billion Per Year On Oil Exports To China

While most outlets have been harping on the $6 Billion in aid recently released to Iran by the Biden Administration, Rare would like to take the time today to highlight the real income source that is driving Iran’s funding of radical terrorists across the world. Oil exports to Communist China.

In a recent article published by Energy Press, it has been reported that in October 2023, Iran exported an average of over 1.8 million barrels of oil per day to Communist China. That figure equated to a total of over $147 Million per day. Multiplied over a year, the Iranian coffers are benefited to the sum of $52.56 Billion a year, which makes the $6 Billion sanction relief look like a pittance.

The United States, back in June, relieved Rob Malley from his position as the envoy from the United States to Iran through several Democratic administrations. He was assisted by Wendy Sherman, whose inglorious roles date back to the Clinton Administration, when she brokered a deal, along with her fellow colleagues to provide nuclear power plants to North Korea as an appeasement to the Kim dynasty of leaders, to supposedly prevent the North Koreans from obtaining atomic bombs. Yet, to the contrary, those exact actions precipitated, although crude and unreliable, initially, the ability for the Kims to develop and produce nuclear bombs. All the while, under the full observation of their key ally, Iran, who had technical agents fully engaged in the oversight and operation of the production of those same nuclear bombs.

Since that time, the nuclear technology has been improved, yet possibly not perfected, to where Iran has the ability to produce functional nuclear weapons. These are cited in various articles that my readers can easily research, and verify.

Rob Malley has been instrumental in assuring that Iran is unscathed, and helped in providing cover for Iran by working at cross-purposes, against U.S interests. As of June, as stated previously, he was releived of his position after U.S. officials in intelligence operations discovered that he was working against the best interests of the United States. He was initially relieved with pay, but then eventually relieved without, having his security clearance revoked.

Yet his actions remain in place where multiple affiliates of his, which happened to be an operation to create positive propaganda for Iran, and against the United States and our allies. His team, that Malley created, is now working directly in our U.S. Defense Department. Ariane Taibatabai has now been placed in the key role as Chief of Staff to our Defense Department low-intensity conflict division under the head of that Department, Christopher Maier.

Taibatabai has full access under her top secret clearances that she works under, and they have yet to be revoked as I currently write this article. Malley, as well as Wendy Sherman, worked directly on the JCPOA, the official name of the vaunted Obama-era Iran Deal. Former Secretary of State John Kerry, who currently serves as Biden’s climate envoy, also orchestrated that deal. Kerry has been involved in the release efforts in favor of Iran during the buildup to these attacks.

I am told that Taibatabai is not the only member of the Defense Department with links to Iran, and that there is a concerted effort within the defense department by several individuals to sway U.S. policy to benefit Iran.

Sanctions against Iran by the United States and United Nations have recently expired, leading to an explosion of Iranian oil exports to Communist China. Iran is now only second to Russia, surpassing Saudi Arabia in oil exports to China. Worse, much of the oil reserves flowing through Iran are emanating from the country of Iraq, where Iranian-backed militia have taken full control to the majority of the oil production all the way through to Kirkuk, and throughout Iraq, in addition, even more disturbing, it’s being reported through sources in Iraq that we cannot reveal, that Uranium is being mined, then shipped through an overland shipping lane directly into Iran to assure Iran has sufficient nuclear material for refinement to weapons grade uranium for multiple nuclear bombs.

With the removal of sanctions by the United Nations, and the United States, either directly or covertly, Iran is receiving miniaturized missile guidance technology, dual-use, both for non-military, as well as military purposes that are being used for missile guidance technology for their Katuschya rockets, converting them into guided missiles and worse, placed into the kamikaze drones being supplied by Iran to the Russians.

Let us not forget that what is utilized in the Katuschya rockets are very readily placed into the nuclear-tipped missile arsenal of Iran. Let me hearken to the Friday prayer by the chief cleric in Tehran, Iran this past Friday, where he stated in his prayer that the World will see history divided between pre-October 7th, 2023, and the morning of October 7th, 2023, with a future of the history of the world has forever changed, and that we have entered a new era. Additionally, Premier of the Communist Chinese Party Li Qiang stated that China has a strategic interest in preserving Iran and its territorial boundaries, as well as its political system.

Within the last three days, ten missiles Al Assad Military Base, the U.S. Base in Al Anbar, Iraq where Iranian-backed militias attacks our U.S. Military, wounding and maiming around two dozens U.S. combat forces, and technical agents of the United States government. It was clearly reported on Iraqi news on Friday.

This information has been provided to us by sources in contact with many officials in Iraq, Israel, and other Nations across the Middle East. We worked with Restore America’s Mission to provide you this bombshell information.

We are no seeing the alignment of the axis of evil against the enlightened era itself, which is meant to destroy the western civilization. With Iran funding the recent attacks against Hamas, it is important that we highlight the ultimate supporter of Iran. Communist China.

While members of our own government have allowed it to happen, China gives more money to Iran in the form of oil imports than the United States ever has. Did China have any knowledge of the attacks against Israel?