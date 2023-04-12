Irish Reporters Laugh Directly In Joe Biden’s Face After Strange Comment (Video)

Joe Biden is currently on a trip to Ireland with his son Hunter Biden. We posted a report yesterday that Hunter had made the trip with his father, confirmed by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The trip got off to a horrible start, as Biden was directly laughed at by Irish reporters who simply could not hold back.

In a strange moment, Biden widened his eyes, saying “Heck of a view out there”. An Irish reporter then begins to howl with laughter as everybody moves. It seems as if they were trying to cut the embarrassing moment short. See a clip of this moment below…

Biden in Northern Ireland: "Heck of a view out there"



One reporter in the room couldn't contain their laughter. pic.twitter.com/hlHSI25C1C — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2023

It appears that Biden has become such a glaring embarrassment that other Nations cannot even hide their laughter at this point. America has truly become the laughing stock of the world.

This comes just after Biden had a terrible day on Monday at the White House ‘Easter Egg Roll’ event. He could be seen running from Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny in a clip below…

The New York Times reports on the trip to Ireland…

President Biden on Wednesday made what amounted to a diplomatic toe dip in Northern Ireland, a territory he said had been “made whole by peace” in the decades since the Good Friday agreement brought an end to sectarian violence. “Your history is our history, but more important, your future is America’s future,” Mr. Biden said during brief remarks at Ulster University, his only public appearance in Belfast before a departure to explore his Irish heritage in the Republic of Ireland. He emphasized that Northern Ireland was poised to continue benefiting from economic transformation: “Peace and economic opportunity go together.” During his short stay in Belfast — a whirlwind stop ahead of several days of Biden family-related excursions — the president and his advisers generally tried to avoid thorny questions surrounding politics in Northern Ireland, where the legislature has been deadlocked after the Democratic Unionist Party pulled out over post-Brexit trade concerns. He told reporters earlier in the day that he was “going to listen” during brief exchanges with leaders of the region’s five main political parties. Mr. Biden met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of Britain before the speech. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/11/us/politics/biden-belfast-ireland-visit.html