IRS Whistleblower Gary Shapley Says Prosecutors Were Tipping Off Hunter Biden’s Attorneys During Investigation (Video)

IRS Whitleblower Gary Shapley is now stating publicly that prosecutors assigned to the Hunter Biden investigation were tipping off Biden’s attorneys on evidence that authorities had interest in.

Shapley states that upon attempting to execute a search warrant on Hunter Biden, higher level officials stopped the process. He details an instance where authorities planned to execute a search warrant on a storage unit in Northern Virginia.

During a recent interview on Fox News with Brett Baier, Shapley stated, “The prosecutors were informing [Hunter Biden’s] defense counsel of that storage unit and the evidence that existed there. So it completely ruined our chance to access those unfettered.”

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley: "The prosecutors were informing [Hunter Biden’s] defense counsel of that storage unit and the evidence that existed there. So it completely ruined our chance to access those unfettered." pic.twitter.com/vskYOo1KW4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2023

This is damning evidence to say the least. It reveals a pattern of corruption that has protected Hunter Biden at every step of this investigation.

Shapley also discussed U.S. Attorney David Weiss in detail. See a clip of that moment below…

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley: "[Delaware US Attorney David Weiss] started with, he's not the deciding person on whether or not charges are filed…he added…he requested special counsel authority and was denied."



"Not only do I remember it crystal clear but I documented it.” pic.twitter.com/YPfx6F7fln — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2023

An IRS whistleblower said critical steps in the federal investigation into Hunter Biden were put “on the back burner” as the 2020 presidential election approached and stressed that “the most substantive felony charges were left off the table,” while doubling down on his claim that that the entirety of the Justice Department’s probe into the president’s son was influenced by politics. Whistleblower Gary Shapley Jr., who was the supervisor of the Hunter Biden investigation at the IRS, sat for an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier. The interview aired Wednesday on “Special Report” on Fox News Channel.