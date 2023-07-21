Another IRS whistleblower has come forward to claim that the investigation into Hunter Biden’s failure to pay $100,000 in taxes was stymied by IRS officials.

IRS Special Agent Joseph Ziegler, who until last Wednesday was known only as “Whistleblower X,” is the second IRS investigator to say that the president’s son was given special treatment when he should have been criminally charged. Instead of being charged with “felony and misdemeanor tax charges,” as Ziegler says the Hunter Biden should have been charged, the president’s son will please guilty next week part of a plea deal. The President’s son will serve no time in jail alongside other Americans who are in prison for 12 months for committing the same tax evasion crimes.

Despite Hunter Biden walking free for having admitted to the same crimes that have jailed many other Americans, Representative Jamie Raskin, Democrat of Maryland, said Hunter Biden has not “received any kind of official favoritism in this prosecution for being Joe Biden’s son. The key point… that America needs to understand is that the only political interference at play here is coming from Donald Trump and my Republican colleagues.”

Raskin then put back on his red clown nose and honked a bicycle horn, because he’s not competent enough to make balloon animals.

Democratic Representative Richard Neal of Massachusetts said that Republicans who are trying to make a private citizen’s tax records public is “naked partisanship, and stoops below the stature of this Committee.” This is the same Massachusetts Democrat Richard Neal who demanded the IRS release Trump’s tax records from 2013 through 2014, when Trump was a private citizen.

Federal prosecutors also recently agreed to a plea deal for the president’s son for his gun crimes as well. While other drug addicts are spending up to 20 years in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms, Hunter Biden gets no time in jail for the exact same crime.

And let’s not forget that while Hunter Biden walks free from multiple tax evasion and gun felonies, teenager Baron Trump had his bedroom searched by the FBI because his father Donald Trump had documents in another part of the house, documents that Trump was allowed to have under the Constitution and two different federal laws.

Justice in America is not blind, it stares hard to the right.