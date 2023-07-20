IRS Whistleblowers Confirm That Joe Biden Is ‘The Big Guy’ (Video)

The mystery of who is the Biden family’s “Big Guy” and “Hunter’s Dad” just gets deeper and deeper!

Folks, we really need to get to the bottom of this! The gears of American justice depend on knowing exactly who went by the moniker “the Big Guy” and “Hunter’s Dad,” because this was the guy who was selling access to top federal officials to foreign nations in exchange for millions of dollars in bribes.

The mystery only deepened when IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler testified to Congress that they believe Joe Biden is “Hunter’s Dad” and the “Big Guy.”

During a hearing of the House Oversight Committee, Representative Andy Biggs asked IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler, “Who do you infer the big guy may be?”

Ziegler responded by saying, “From what I understand that to be, his dad, President Biden.”

It’s an incredible revelation – the “Big Guy” of the Biden family – the guy Hunter Biden refers to by the cryptic word “Dad” – just might be 46th President of the United States of America Joe Biden! When you realize that the member of the Biden family who’s also the leader of the most powerful nation in history might be referred to as the “Big Guy,” it’s an incredible coincidence!

But understandably, not everybody is convinced of the crazy conspiracy theory that Hunter Biden’s “Dad” is his real father President Joe Biden! Assistant US Attorney Leslie Wolf thinks this line of reasoning is so crazy, it has no place in a professional investigation!

Rep. Andy Biggs asks the IRS Whistleblowers who they think “the Big Guy” and “Dad” refer to in numerous, potentially criminal communications.



Both of them say President Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/7Uy6XwFPME — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 19, 2023

One day, perhaps, we will find out who the cloaked figure known as “Dad” and the “Big Guy” really is! And once we find out, justice will be served!