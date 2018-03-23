For eight years, Republicans blasted President Obama and the Democrats for runaway spending. For eight years, Republicans said “vote for us” to end the madness.
They lied.
Last night, the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate passed exactly the kind of massive spending bill they used to rail against–a gargantuan $1.3 trillion Omnibus that has more devilishly reckless details than anyone could possibly count.
One Republican tried.
Sen. Rand Paul got through 600 pages of this 2,232 page monstrosity, sharing many of the details, before learning enough to know he would vote against it.
Imagine that: a U.S. Senator had the radical idea he should actually know what he’s about to vote on.
Here’s what Sen. Paul found and shared via Twitter:
“I voted against this deficit-spending bill because I believe our promises to change Washington matter.” Paul said in a press release released early Friday morning. “I will keep fighting to hold our party to the conservative principles we had no problem proclaiming during the Obama years.”
Paul would later add:
Disclosure: I co-authored the 2011 book The Tea Party Goes to Washington with Sen. Rand Paul.