DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith retrieved a search warrant for Donald Trump’s Twitter account back in January. After Twitter failed to comply, an Obama appointed judge fined them $350,000.

As reported by Trending Politics, newly released documents show that Jack Smith received the warrant with the hopes of gaining access to former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account and deleted tweets. A nondisclosure agreement was a part of the warrant, meaning Twitter was unable to share the information about the warrant with a third party, or publicly.

In response to the DOJ’s request, Twitter refused at first, hoping to settle the matter legally. When Twitter failed to hand out the information on Trump in time, the DOJ was not too happy. Twitter did in fact comply with the agreement, though it was three days late. This three day delay got them quite the fine.

I mean, at what point do we call out the sick voyeurism of a DOJ and Special Counsel that raids the president's home for 9 hours taking 13,000 items; watches 3 years worth of security video from inside his home; and reads his Twitter DMs? pic.twitter.com/VMMa80HA62 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 9, 2023

Once fined, Twitter shot back arguing that the nondisclosure warrant was a violation of the First Amendment and the Stored Communications Act. Though Twitter appealed, the courts were not in their favor. An Obama appointed judge by the name of Beryl Howell, was the first to condemn the media company, dishing out the fine, while a Biden appointed judge agreed to the fine. The fine for the three day delay and request to proper litigation cost Twitter $350,000.

Though the Biden DOJ has the authority to order nondisclosure warrants, entities, in this case Twitter, have the right to challenge it depending on the circumstances. This right was shot down rapidly by the Obama and Biden judges, as they were on the hunt for dirt on Trump. The alleged basis for the fine and the re-administered issue of the warrant was due to the DC district court’s belief that not obtaining the information would hinder Jack Smith’s investigation and then indictment of Trump.