In a display of incredible stupidity and lunacy, the ‘climate activist’ Abigail Disney and a squad of 12 others sat on the ground blocking the road that goes to East Hampton Airport.

The humiliating attempt at stopping people from getting to the airport was done to stop ‘rich people’ from getting to their private planes at the airport. Abigail is estimated to have a net worth of $120 million. At any rate the 63-year-old led the charge for these younger, confused activists who sat across the street, and others who gathered around to chant.

Daily Mail shared that the groups present included: Planet Over Profit, and New York Communities for Change. The folks gathered for the show of lunacy shared that they were standing up against: “exclusive vacations of wealthy fossil fuel investors and polluters driving the climate crisis.” The protestors were armed with pitchforks (likely because they do not believe in the Second Amendment along with gas-powered vehicles) and they chanted: “stand up, fight back!”

Cops Saw Plastic Pipe Off Abigail Disney During Her Climate Protest

More comments from the group included statements like: “It’s time to ban private jets and tax the rich so we can all live.” However no one in the group seemed to notice that Abigail is worth $120 million and is heir to the massive Disney company.

A video taken of the incident shows officers on just another day at the job dealing with protesters as they have to saw the plastic pipes off of Abigail’s arms just so that they can cuff her and arrest her. The same was true for the other 12 perpetrators whose idea of a protest appeared to be a great way to become roadkill.

Thankfully those who blocked up the road were removed, though the rest of the protesters were allowed to continue chanting. At least people were able to drive and fly freely, despite some noisy folks with pitchforks.