Nancy Pelosi Claims Trump Supporters Don’t Value Dignity (Video)

Nancy Pelosi, of all people, chose to drag millions of American people through the mud in an interview with Bloomberg.

The video provided by RNC Research, gives us a look into the mind of Democrat Nancy Pelosi, a scary place to be sure. Nancy Pelosi begins in the clip by saying: “It is interesting to see how there’s a certain element of the population who will just go for him…” Pelosi is referring to an ‘element of the population,’ that includes at the very least nearly half of the voting American people who support Trump.

Ole crazy Nancy continued her rather rude commentary on Trump supporters by saying: “They’re people we would probably never get…” very true, how would corrupt, lying, hateful politicians get support from the American people?

Nancy Pelosi smears Americans who voted for President Trump: "They're people we would probably never get" pic.twitter.com/k9SblmNTxh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 1, 2023

Nancy Pelosi rounded off her successful attempt at distancing the Democrat party from millions of hardworking, American voters by adding: “They don’t share our values for the dignity and worth of every person… and the rest.” One question to ask the abortion advocate here is: does the dignity and worth of every person include unborn babies?

If Nancy Pelosi was trying to say that a majority of Americans don’t share Democratic ideals of killing the unborn, perverting children, and taxing their parents to pay for wars and fancy summer homes… then yes, she’s correct. Most sensible, true American people would agree that they don’t share Pelosi’s values.

However, it appears this was not what Pelosi had in mind. It seems that she believes that her party has strong values, while Trump supporters are degenerates without morals. We can call names and point fingers all day but the truth about Nancy Pelosi speaks for itself.