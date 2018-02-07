Donald Trump wants to have a military parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to celebrate our troops.

Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) has a better idea:





I’m all for a parade if it’s to celebrate bringing our young men and women home from these unauthorized wars overseas. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) February 7, 2018

He’s right.

On the same week the Pentagon is saying it will cost $45 billion for the U.S. to fight it’s 16th year in Afghanistan — now the longest war in our history with no end in sight — isn’t that an opportune time to examine why we have so many Americans still fighting overseas?

Trump used to think so. He said time and again for many years that we should bring our troops home.

On Afghanistan alone, Trump said in…

2011

When will we stop wasting our money on rebuilding Afghanistan? We must rebuild our country first. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2011

2012

Why are we continuing to train these Afghanis who then shoot our soldiers in the back? Afghanistan is a complete waste. Time to come home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2012

84% of US troops wounded & 70% of our brave men & women killed in Afghanistan have all come under Obama. Time to get out of there. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2012

Karzai of Afghanistan is not sticking with our signed agreement. They are dropping us like dopes. Get out now and re-build U.S.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2012

2013

Let’s get out of Afghanistan. Our troops are being killed by the Afghanis we train and we waste billions there. Nonsense! Rebuild the USA. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2013

We should leave Afghanistan immediately. No more wasted lives. If we have to go back in, we go in hard & quick. Rebuild the US first. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2013

We have wasted an enormous amount of blood and treasure in Afghanistan. Their government has zero appreciation. Let's get out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2013

2014

Now Obama is keeping our soldiers in Afghanistan for at least another year. He is losing two wars simultaneously. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2014

In 2015, Trump told CNN, concerning the U.S. role Afghanistan:

We made a terrible mistake getting involved there in the first place. At some point, are they going to be there for the next 200 years? At some point what’s going on? It’s going to be a long time.

Trump would later insist he never said it was a mistake to go into Afghanistan in 2001.

But there’s no mistaking the fact that his position for many years was that the U.S. should leave Afghanistan. That position changed the closer Trump got to the White House, and now the candidate that once promised to “drain the swamp” has become a president largely beholden to exactly the type of Washington foreign policy consensus he once challenged.

Trump has actually expanded U.S. presence in Afghanistan. He’s continuing pretty much on the same foreign policy path Presidents Bush and Obama traveled. His foreign policy has been similar to what Hillary Clinton would have likely done as well.

The swamp’s just fine.

But Americans are as war-weary as ever. The country is ready to bring the troops home . What is our endgame in Afghanistan at this point?

Couldn’t a populist president do a popular thing?

If there’s going to be a parade for our troops, it should be to celebrate the long-overdue end of their prolonged abuse by their government.