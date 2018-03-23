Rapper Cardi B launched herself into fame and fortune after making “money moves,” but she’s shocked to see how much of her paycheck is going to Uncle Sam — and demanded answers on how her tax money is being used in an Instagram video on Thursday.





According to the star, she’s paying 40 percent of her income in taxes, but hasn’t personally witnessed her tax money being put towards a good use, saying, “Uncle Sam, I want to know what you’re doing with my fucking tax money!”

Warning: This video contains foul and offensive language.

“When you donate, like, to a kid from a foreign country, they give you updates of what they’re doing with your donation,” she continued. “I want to know what you’re doing with my fucking tax money! Because I’m from New York and the streets is always dirty, we was voted the dirtiest city in America… there’s still rats on the damn trains.”

Cardi B went on to speculate various potential government uses for her tax money, but quickly pointed out that “y’all not spending it in no damn prison” because according to her inmates only receive “like two underwears, one jumpsuit for like five months.” The rapper also called for more transparency when it comes to the government’s use of taxpayer dollars, demanding “receipts.”

“What is y’all doing with my fucking money?” she asked again. “I want to know. I want receipts. I want everything.”

After her video went viral, Cardi B continued to rail against government spending in another Instagram post, writing, “A lot of people responded to this video like they spend our tax money in welfare, SSI, military but how do you know though? Where is the proof? My neighborhood still look like shit! They can’t even afford to put metal detectors in ALL the schools but we have money for a wall and war…..Don’t mind me though I’m just a ex stripper with bad grammar and heavy accent [sic].”

