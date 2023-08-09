Jack Smith Will Seek Gag Order For Trump In 2020 Election Indictment

Federal prosecutor Jack Smith is trying his hardest to keep people from discussing what is his personal attempt to jail Trump and prevent him from running in 2024. Smith has requested that a gag order be placed on Trump that would disallow him from discussing anything related to the former president’s involvement in the January 6, 2021 incident at the Capitol Building.

Smith has been tasked by his political masters to find some reason that Trump would be guilty for a riot at the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. Smith is focusing on attempting to claim that Trump was attempting to “defraud the United States” in an attempt to “hold onto power.” Frighteningly, Smith cited recent network interviews wherein Trump called out that Smith was trying to prevent him from discussing even “ordinary and non-sensitive” information regarding his actions on January 6th.

When one considers what is known to have occurred on January 6th, the reason for Smith’s gag order request becomes clear – Smith is terrified the American public will fully realize Trump’s prosecution is essentially for exercising his First Amendment right to free speech. It’s already known that Trump asked protestors to remain peaceful, and it’s already known that Trump made a video asking his supporters to go home. It’s already known that on January 6th, Congress was about to hear objections from Republicans over glaring inconsistencies in some states’ presidential ballot counts. It’s already known that the Capitol Police were ordered by somebody in authority to unlock the doors of the Capitol Building and allow the protestors to enter the building, giving Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi what she needed to suspend the House hearings and prevent Republicans from officially presenting their objections to the ballot manipulations. Without these Republican objections being officially presented, Joe Biden’s coronation as president was sealed.

Smith cannot afford having Trump repeating that on the election trail. He needs Trump to shut up while his political opponents slander him.

On Monday Trump stated, “In a trial about First Amendment rights, the government seeks to restrict First Amendment rights. Worse, it does so against its administration’s main political rival, amidst an electoral period where the current administration, key party figures, and supportive media have been highlighting the charges and spreading its unsubstantiated claims.”