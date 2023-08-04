Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” Soars To No. 1 On Billboard Charts

Country singer Jason Aldean is now seeing massive success with his song “Try That in a Small Town.” Aldean’s song, released last May, reflects the proactive attitude “small town America” has with discipling people who think they’re entitled to start trouble.

The irony is that nobody knew about Aldean’s song until a few weeks ago, when liberals decided the song would be crowned “Racist Dog Whistle of the Week.” Liberals decided the music video, which shows scenes of rioters destroying property and looting, was racist against black people.

Meanwhile, black people wondered why, if there were many white people who were also destroying property and looting, liberals chose to only associate non-whites with destroying property and looting. Liberals were not available for comment.

The controversy over Aldean’s song made its way to The View, where co-host Joy Behar said, “It’s a deplorable song and it’s annoying.” Behar took issue with Aldean’s lyrics as “divisive and provocative,” such as “Got a gun that my granddad gave me, They say one day they’re gonna round up, Well, that s— might fly in the city, good luck.” Apparently, Joyce Behar believes you should allow the government to round you up and ship you off to God knows where.

Not wanting to miss out on the opportunity to Bud Light themselves out of existence, County Music Television removed Aldean’s song from its rotation. CMT put a new version of Aldean’s video into rotation last week, one that is shorter by six seconds and does not have footage of Black Lives Matters burning everything to the ground in the name of equality.

In the last two weeks, “Small Town” went from being bad elevator music to opening the week at the number two spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Over the last week, the song sold 175,000 copies, reached nine million people on the airwaves, and had 31 million streams.

“Small Town” was ranked in the company of chart toppers Taylor Swift, K-pop group NewJeans, and “Barbie: The Album,” which has material from Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and Lizzo. But nobody cares because none of those people are Stevie Ray Vaughan.