Jen Psaki Announces Release Of First Book Called ‘Say More’

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is officially in full pundit mode, as she announced on her MSNBC show ‘Inside with Jen Psaki‘ last night that she will be releasing her first book on May 7th, 2023. It will be called ‘Say More’.

Why not ‘Circle Back: How To Get Away With Being Unprepared For Everything‘?

The book will be about her time working in politics, including stints for President Joe Biden, President Barack Obama, former Senator and Secretary of State John Kerry, and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Considering the fact that MSNBC has started putting Psaki in primetime every Monday, it would appear that they are attempting to build this woman into some kind of brand. It is a very interesting strategy.

For the Biden Administration, having their most skilled propagandist occupy a national television spot to spin all of their failures into victories is definitely a major win. The move by MSNBC to hire Psaki, and promote her to primetime just after she worked for Biden as the White House Press Secretary speaks to how politicized the news has become.

Psaki is a professional propagandist. Plain and simple.

