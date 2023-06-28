Jen Psaki Attacks Former President Trump (Video)

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki appeared on MSNBC over the weekend to attack former President Trump, claiming that he is ‘against women’s rights’.

Psaki’s appearance centered around her recent interview with Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi. In the interview, Pelosi encourages the Democrats to base their 2024 platform around abortion.

See Psaki’s recent appearance on MSNBC embedded below…

How can overturning Roe V Wade be considered ‘in opposition to women’s rights’ when a large percentage of women are pro-life?

Abortion is not a linear male-female issue. A lot of women in this country absolutely detest what is done to children in Planned Parenthood. Standing against abortion isn’t a matter of gender, but a matter of individual belief.

During Psaki’s interview with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the pair criticized the Supreme Court, disparaging the Justices and attempting to discount their importance to our Republic. See a clip of that moment below…

Nancy Pelosi tells Jen Psaki: "I had one justice tell me he thought the other justices were people of integrity, like a Clarence Thomas. I'm like, 'Get out of here.'"

Ironically, Pelosi then spoke about handling classified material as member of Congress. She brought it up to attempt to malign former President Trump. What Pelosi fails to acknowledge is that it was Biden, not Trump, who mishandled classified documents as a member of Congress. Biden even admitted it. See a clip of that moment below…

Nancy Pelosi tells Jen Psaki "how important it is to protect [classified] documents" as a Member of Congress.



REMINDER: Joe Biden has *admitted* to hiding classified documents from when he was a senator — dating back to at least 1974.

These two don’t have a clue. Psaki and Pelosi are one in the same. Two masters of Democrat spin.