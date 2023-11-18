Jen Psaki Has Another Meltdown, Says Trump Is ‘Echoing Hitler’ (Video)

While filling in for regular MSNBC host Chris Hayes this last Friday night, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had another Trump-inspired meltdown. This time, everybody’s favorite redhead claimed that Trump is ‘echoing Hitler and Mussolini’ by claiming that members of the political establishment need to be held accountable for their corruption and crimes.

Psaki must have forgot that it is actually Joe Biden who is arresting his political opposition, as thousands of hours of newly released footage of the events of January 6th have now confirmed that nearly all of those arrested after the events of January 6th were being persecuted for political reasons. Footage of the event, long obscured by the Democrats in Congress and the White House, proves that the Capitol Police were welcoming to the protestors that day, even shaking their hands and telling them where to go.

Government officials have always had access to this footage, and simply used the obfuscation of truth to come after anybody who was even remotely close to the Capitol building on January 6th. Lives have been destroyed, Americans have committed suicide because of these politically motivated attacks by the Biden Administration. While Jen Psaki may claim that Trump is the fascist, it is actually Joe Biden and the Democrats who are actively practicing fascism.

Psaki began her segment by jumbling up her words, stuttering, eventually getting back on track within a few seconds. She then devolved into hysteria talking about Trump, highlighting the fact that he is currently the leading candidate for President heading into the 2024 Election. See Jen Psaki having another Trump meltdown in the video below…

It’s not Trump that is arresting his political opposition, Jen… That would be YOUR Party, and your former boss, Joe Biden.