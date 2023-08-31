Jen Psaki Is Completely Obsessed With Donald Trump

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki currently works at MSNBC, hosting a weekly Sunday news program on the network and occasionally filling in for primetime hosts like Chris Hays when they are absent.

Videos by Rare

One thing is constant with Psaki. No matter where she is or what she is discussing, Psaki’s monologues always devolve into a display of her pure hatred for the former President. Even when discussing other Republican candidates in the GOP Primary, Psaki always comes back to Trump.

Psaki aired a recent segment in which she gloated and celebrated the mugshot taken by Fulton County officials of the former President just last week. She attacked Republican candidates for President that have pledged their support for Trump if he is the Republican nominee in 2024.

.@jrpsaki: “A former President of the United States wearing a mugshot like a badge of honor…and 6 out of 8 Republican challengers pledging to support him if, and likely when, he defeats them. When it comes to the Republican party, that is the whole story.” pic.twitter.com/HxSM6pJSFP — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) August 27, 2023

Psaki, of course, is part of the Washington D.C. establishment that Trump and his supporters have been criticizing since the beginning of the ‘Make America Great Again’ movement.

Anti-elitism is perhaps the most vital piece of ‘Trumpism’ as we know. Psaki, though she may not show it, is a member of the ruling class that Trump has accused of destroying the Nation.

Remember, Jen Psaki isn’t just a reporter. She was the White House Press Secretary. Jen Psaki publicly advocated and pushed for massive spending bills to be passed by the then-Democrat Congress. These bills have caused rampant inflation. Psaki pushed for vaccine and mask mandates.

The American people have rejected Jen Psaki and the Washington D.C. elite. That is why, as attacks continue to be levied at former President Trump, support for his 2024 campaign only grows. If only Psaki could understand how fiercely the average American despises her, and the Administration that she was a part of.

CHECK OUT OUR EDITOR-IN-CHIEF TROY SMITH’S RECENT INTERVIEW WITH ROGER STONE BELOW….

Rare Editor-In-Chief Troy Smith Examines The Impact Of The Deep State’s Assault On President Trump https://t.co/bbVHYgH2uo — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) August 29, 2023