Jen Psaki Panics Over Hunter Biden: “Please Stop Talking In Public!” (Video)

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki appeared on an MSNBC guest slot to voice her concerns over the public statements repeatedly being made by President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, in public.

Remember, Psaki spends the rest of her time building false, anti-Trump narratives on her bi-weekly show that is also on MSNBC, Inside with Jen Psaki. Psaki’s entire anti-Trump narrative revolves around the idea that Trump is corrupt, and Biden is not. When a magnifying glass is applied to Hunter Biden’s business dealings, and he is afforded the opportunity to talk in public, Hunter Biden often does not serve his father’s best political interests. Moreover, a deep dive into Hunter’s business dealings, and the public statements of his former business partner Devon Archer, Hunter Biden transparently used his father’s status as Vice President to market his business.

Psaki can be quoted as saying during her rushed and panicked statement about Hunter Biden….

Look, I think if you’re sitting in the White House right now, you’re like ‘Please Hunter Biden, we know your dad loves you… Please, stop talking in public. This is not helpful to any of them for him to be out there, but at the same time, the President loves his son. That takes precedent over anything else. That is appealing. I’m thinking of the woman in your focus group who talked about family. He loves his son. He loves his family, he’s worried about his mental health, but yes, the White House would probably like him to go away right now. Jen Psaki on Hunter Biden

Even Jen Psaki, former Biden spokeswoman and current MSDNC propagandist, admits: "If you're sitting the White House right now, you're like, 'Please, Hunter Biden … please stop talking in public.'" pic.twitter.com/yKQ9StgPFV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 18, 2023

Say what you want about Jen Psaki, she’s obviously smart. She knows that digging into Hunter Biden leads you to ‘10% for the big guy’, and we all know who the ‘Big Guy’ is, Jen, don’t we?