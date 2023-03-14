Jen Psaki Scrambles To Defend Joe Biden Following Bank Failures (Video)

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki appeared on MSNBC yesterday to defend Joe Biden over the failure of several banks over the weekend.

Psaki claimed that Biden ‘does nothing at 9am’, stating that his early speech about the bank failures signaled the ‘importance’ of the issue to the White House.

She can be quoted as saying…

It’s important to note, President Biden does nothing at 9:00 AM. He is a night owl. So the fact that he is doing this at 9:00 AM anyway speaks to how vital the White House recognizes it is for him to have his voice out there conveying that to the American public. Jen Psaki on MSNBC

CNN reported in 2021 that Biden is actually an ‘early riser’. That report stated at the time…

Unlike his most recent predecessors – night owls who spent the dark hours reading briefing materials (President Barack Obama) or watching television (President Donald Trump) – Biden is more of an early-to-bed type… He has established a regular schedule, including coffee in the mornings with the first lady, meetings and phone calls from the Oval Office starting just after 9 a.m. and a return to his residence by 7 p.m. https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/15/politics/joe-biden-presidential-routine/index.html

So which is it? Is Biden a night owl, or an early riser? This Administration cannot seem to get their story straight.

Moreover, why does it matter what time of day his press conference was held? It seems that Psaki is grasping for any reason to applaud the Biden Administration for dragging our Nation into this situation.