Jewish Group Urges Their Own To Leave The Democrat Party

JEXIT is a Jewish organization based in Southern Florida which devotes itself to urging members of their faith to abandon the Democrat Party. It was founded in 2018.

In the 2016 Election before JEXIT’s founding, just 24% of American Jews voted for President Donald Trump. A whopping 71% of American Jews voted for Hillary Clinton.

Despite Clinton’s support of the Iranian regime, and receiving support from many other antisemitic governments among the Gulf states, Jewish Americans voted against their best interests.

After JEXIT was founded in 2018, we saw that figure of just 24% Republican support in 2016 jump to 30% in 2020. Trump gained 6% of the Jewish vote in just 4 years.

Joe Biden commanded 3% less of the Jewish vote in the 2020 Election than Hillary Clinton in 2016. See those statistics in the left-hand column.

During the four-year period of President Trump’s first term, you would have been hard-pressed to find a louder critic of the Jewish American Left than the Jewish organization of JEXIT.

Among their largest grievances with the current Democrat Party is the ascension of Congress members with a documented history of hateful rhetoric against the Jewish people.

Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has a documented history of making antisemitic remarks. She has been condemned by House Republicans time and time again for these remarks.

Omar has as much hatred for America as she does for Israel, as she compared the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and Taliban terrorists back in 2019.

Most recently, House Republicans voted successfully to remove Ilhan Omar from her position on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The Democrats, in a rush to display their open hatred for Republicans, defended Omar and her statements.

See House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries defending Omar below…

Hakeem Jeffries "strongly" supports Rep. Ilhan Omar serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee after years of her making antisemitic and inflammatory remarks. pic.twitter.com/EfusOntISd — Mariana (@lonestarherd) January 26, 2023

Another prominent Democrat Rashida Tlaib has openly advocated for the annihilation of the State of Israel. Tlaib is a supporter of the anti-Israel movement ‘Palestinian right of return‘.

Tlaib and Omar even brought forth legislation to condemn what they called the ‘catastrophes’ of Israel’s creation.

It would be one thing if these were fringe members of the Democrat Party, but Tlaib and Omar are far from fringe. They have been placed on some of the most important committees in the House of Representatives.

As the Democrats have accused Donald Trump and the Right of preaching antisemitism, they have simultaneously cultivated some of the most blatant and aggressive antisemites to leadership positions within their own Party.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was even caught defending his Uncle’s antisemitic teachings earlier this year.

With all this said, why do we have such a thing as Jewish Democrats in America? How could American Jews vote for a Party which elevates members that speak open hatred of Jewish People and the Nation of Israel?

JEXIT has the following listed as its mission statement on its website…

For decades, American Jews have consistently supported Democrat candidates. However, that party has undergone a seismic and alarming change. Accepting, approving and failing to condemn antisemitism shows the new direction of the Party. Endorsing the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) Movement, threatening to block weapons sales to Israel, denying Israel’s right to self defense, indirectly funding Hamas by giving money to Iran, these are but some examples of how the radical left has abandoned the Jewish community. There are only 15 million Jews in the world, half of them live in Israel. We must stand together! https://www.jexitusa.org/

See a video of Spokeswoman Siggy Flicker calling out Jewish Democrats below…

JEXIT was the first organization to award President Trump with the “Defender of Zion Award”. They were not only the first Jewish group to give Trump this award, but the first Jewish organization in American history to present the President with this award.

It would appear that Jewish Americans are fed up with the Democrat Party, and JEXIT surely had a lot to do with that.

Members of JEXIT, including its Founder Michelle Terris, tell me that they are supporters of Donald Trump’s America First policies. The Democrats, who portray those very policies as antisemitic, are surely put in their place by JEXIT.

It is important for groups like JEXIT to continue their vocal criticism of the Democrat Party, especially as it pertains to their hypocrisy with Jewish Americans.