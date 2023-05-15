Jewish Israeli-American Singer Jimmy Levy Called ‘Antisemitic’ By The Radical Left

Jimmy Levy is an Israeli-American gospel singer who is a #1 Charting Top 40 Singer and 15x Billboard Artist. He recently spoke at the ‘Reawaken Tour’ in Doral Miami. We covered Roger Stone’s speech at that rally today.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

When Levy had the opportunity to speak, he gave his first-hand account of his own life experiences being surrounded by Hollywood elitists in California. Levy claimed that celebrities he encountered were participating in ‘satanic rituals’.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

His speech has been circulated throughout Left Wing media circles around the country as members of the Democrat-Media complex have attempted to paint Levy as ‘antisemitic’. See a clip of Levy’s speech posted to ‘Right Wing Watch’ below…

The cavalcade of conspiracy theorists known as "The ReAwaken America Tour" is currently happening at Trump Doral. Eric and Lara Trump spoke yesterday, along with former American Idol contestant Jimmy Levy, who claimed that people in Hollywood "are drinking the blood of children." pic.twitter.com/VhqazM3fYB — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 13, 2023

Rachel Maddow and MSNBC have portrayed the ‘Reawaken America Tour’ rally as ‘antisemitic’, accusing Eric Trump of being antisemitic for speaking at the event, despite the fact that his sister, brother-in-law, and nieces and nephews are Jewish.

Even Levy, a Jewish Israeli-American who routinely voices his support for Jewish causes, has been labeled an antisemite. The Left has absolutely no shame.

I spoke with Jimmy Levy following the barrage of hate he has received from Left-wing agitators, and he revealed to me that his grandparents are Holocaust survivors. The Democrat-Media complex is attacking the Jewish grandson of Holocaust survivors as being ‘antisemitic’.

I’m Jewish, Israeli and proud, nice try. — Jimmy Levy (@JimmyLevyMusic) May 14, 2023

The attacks against Jimmy Levy, and Eric Trump under some ‘guilt by association’ conspiracy are nothing more than a telltale sign of their modus operandi. Despite the facts and evidence, the left-wing press is eager to spread lies about Levy and his message.

Whatever your opinions may be about Levy’s statements, they are in fact his own experiences. He has every right to express his own opinions about what he experienced as a successful musician in Hollywood.

Keep in mind, as Maddow, MSNBC, and the rest of the Democrat-Media complex continue to launch shameless and baseless accusations of antisemitism at the Right that they themselves have cultivated and promoted some of the most dangerous anti-Jewish activists in America.

Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ayanna Pressley are just some examples of the new antisemitic wing of the Democrat Party.

While the Democrats promote legitimate, proven antisemites into leadership positions within their own Party, their cohorts in the mainstream media and social media circles attack Jewish people like Jimmy Levy, accusing him of antisemitism.

They truly have no shame.