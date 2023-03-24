Jill and Joe Biden Say U.S. Has Had A ‘Tough Year Because Of Global Warming’ During Visit To Canada (Video)

On Thursday, First Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden headed to Ottowa, Canada to meet with the Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon. Simon’s husband Whit Fraser was also in attendance.

The Biden’s claimed during their visit that it has been ‘a tough year’ for the United States, blaming ‘global warming’ for everything from forest fires to excessive rain.

Jill can be quoted as saying “It’s been really warm ’cause of global warming in the United States”.

Joe then adds, “On the West Coast — a great deal of rain and a lot of forest fires — we’ve had a tough year due to global warming”.

See a clip of that moment below…

JOE BIDEN: "On the West Coast — a great deal of rain and a lot of forest fires — we've had a tough year due to global warming." pic.twitter.com/XMfeen4iYQ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 23, 2023

Here are some pictures from California showing record snowfall this year…

They got a little snow at Mammoth Lakes pic.twitter.com/3DcDiZ5ggr — Sunflower Cat (@Olompali1) March 17, 2023

Doesn’t seem like a whole lot of global warming to me!

How ridiculous is this? To have a President who has brought our economy to its knees saying it has been a tough year because of ‘global warming’ is ridiculous.

What about the war in Ukraine that Biden has peddled and escalated at every turn? What of the multiple bank failures? What of the stock market plunges? What of China’s emerging on the World stage?

It is all ignored, all for the phony villain of ‘global warming’… Even as areas of California experience record snowfall.

The Lake Tahoe region in the Sierra Nevada has been seeing their snowiest season in 70 years. In the recent 3 day blizzard they’ve picked up 83” of snow and 12.5 feet in the last week! This video of a local’s driveway says it all. #cawx



📍: Soda Springs, CA

📸: Janelle Potvin pic.twitter.com/rqcMECouDR — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) March 2, 2023